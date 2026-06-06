Major Update on Alan Jackson’s Final Concert

Country legend Alan Jackson is taking his final bow in Nashville this month, but you won’t need a plane ticket to Music City to see the show.

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The “Gone Country” singer announced on his website that his final concert will be filmed by NBC to air in primetime later this year.

Alan Jackson: The Last Show will air in primetime on NBC later this year, hitting Peacock the next day for those who miss it. The special promises to capture Jackson’s final concert on June 27 at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium, celebrating the country legend’s career. The primetime event will honor his “enduring legacy and profound impact on generations of fans and musicians alike as he takes the stage one final time.”

The special will spotlight Jackson’s three-decade catalog of hits.

Alan Jackson performs at Opry 100: A Live Celebration at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry in 2025. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for the Grand Ole Opry)

The “Chattahoochee” singer is stepping away from touring to manage his battle with Charcot-Marie-Tooth (CMT), a hereditary nerve condition. The 67-year-old first revealed his diagnosis in 2021.

Why Playing His Final Concert in Nashville Is Important to Alan Jackson

Jackson explained that ending his touring career in Music City was a significant full-circle moment. “We just felt like we had to end it all where it all started for me, and that’s in Nashville – Music City – where country music lives,” he said in an Instagram video when the concert was first announced in October.

Meanwhile, the final concert will feature a lineup of country stars, including Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Riley Green, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Jon Pardi, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, and Lee Ann Womack.

There’s no specific air date for Alan Jackson: The Last Show yet. However, the plan is for it to drop on NBC later this year and stream on Peacock the next day. So, country fans, keep your boots polished and your eyes peeled.