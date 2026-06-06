‘Real Housewives’ Show Recruits MTV Reality TV Alum

In a reality TV crossover that feels something like a Frankenstein’s monster of drama, a Real Housewives show has recruited an MTV reality TV alum.

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Indeed, MTV’s The Real World: Brooklyn star Devyn Simon is set to grace season 16 of The Real Housewives of New York City, according to Deadline.

According to a production source cited by the outlet, Simone will join this season as a “friend of the Housewives.” She’ll appear alongside a mix of new and returning cast members as the franchise continues its reboot.

She will reportedly join returning cast members Erin Lichy, Sai de Silva, and Jessel Taank, as well as newcomers Hailey Glassman, Erika Hammond, and Daisy Toye. Original RHONY star Carole Radziwill is also slated to return as a friend of the Housewives.

MTV Reality TV Alum Glimpsed the Splendor of the ‘Real Housewives’ in the Past

Bravo fanatics might recall that this isn’t Simone’s first Real Housewives rodeo. She made a cameo in Season 13 and even auditioned for a full-time gig before the show got a facelift.

Apparently, the MTV reality alum finally had what it takes to hang with the Real Housewives. Quite the honor.

Devyn Simone at the 20th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in 2009. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage)

Simone’s reality TV career began in 2009 with The Real World: Brooklyn, followed by a stint on The Challenge. Perhaps to prep for the big leagues, she then became a familiar face on The Wendy Williams Show. She was a guest panelist from 2017 to 2022, seemingly earning her Real Housewives wings.

Simone also wears the hats of a dating expert and matchmaker, sharing her insights on shows like The Sherri Shepherd Show, Today, and Good Morning America, per Deadline.





