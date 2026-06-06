‘The Count of Monte Cristo’ and ‘Ever After’ Actor Dies: RIP to Patrick Godfrey

Veteran actor Patrick Godfrey, who starred alongside Drew Barrymore in the 90s classic Ever After and appeared in films like The Count of Monte Cristo, has died.

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Godfrey “passed peacefully at home surrounded by his family” on June 4, his talent agency, Markham Froggatt & Irwin, announced in a statement. “Paddy was an exceptionally talented actor and a remarkable individual, and we will miss him greatly.”

No other details were shared about the 93-year-old’s death.

Godfrey starred as Leonardo da Vinci in the 1998 film Ever After: A Cinderella Story, alongside Barrymore, who played Danielle (a Cinderella-like character). The cast also included Anjelica Huston, Dougray Scott, and Megan Dodds.

Per IMDb, Godfrey’s other notable film credits include A Room with a View, The Count of Monte Cristo, The Remains of the Day, Les Misérables, and Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle. He also appeared in 1987’s Maurice, alongside Hugh Grant in an early role.

Actor Patrick Godfrey, image via Markham Froggatt & Irwin

Godfrey also had an extensive television career, with roles in series such as Doctor Who, Compact, Dixon of Dock Green, Z Cars, The Life and Adventures of Nicholas Nickleby, Blott on the Landscape, and Dandelion Dead, among dozens of others.

Godfrey was born in Finsbury Park, England, in February 1933. He began his entertainment career in 1956 after winning the Carleton Hobbs Bursary, which led him to join the BBC’s Radio Drama Company.

In 1972, he made his film debut as a house servant in a televised production of the Royal Shakespeare Company’s Miss Julie, directed by John Glenister and Robin Phillips.

His next film role came in 1981, when he played Kulighin in Trevor Nunn’s The Three Sisters. Godfrey went on to appear in several Merchant Ivory productions and three films nominated for the Best Picture Oscar: A Room with a View (1985), The Remains of the Day (1993), and Les Misérables (2012).

His wife of over 60 years, actress Amanda Walker, and their two children survive Godfrey. Their daughter, Kate Godfrey, is the Head of Voice at the Royal Shakespeare Company, according to The Daily Mail.