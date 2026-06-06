‘Queer Eye’ Cast Member Exposes Fab Five’s Drama

A Queer Eye cast member is opening up about some behind-the-scenes drama following the series’ end earlier this year.

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After ten seasons of making America feel good, Karamo Brown is revealing that things behind the scenes of the Netflix reality show weren’t always so positive. Brown claims he set boundaries after years of what he described as toxic behavior, alleging bullying from crew members that was ignored.

According to Brown, the final straw came when his mother visited the set and overheard some of his co-stars speaking ill of him. It’s alleged that cast members Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France, and Antoni Porowski were part of that conversation.

Brown said he never asked for details about the conversation, but he saw “tears” in his mother’s eyes. “It made me realise I can no longer stay silent about how often I was made to feel like an outsider,” he told PEOPLE.

(L-R) Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, and Karamo Brown of ‘Queer Eye’. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images)

Brown says the issues started after he was falsely accused of sexual harassment during filming. He was later cleared of any wrongdoing.

Brown first accused a co-star of filing the complaint, but later found out it was an anonymous third party.

Regardless, the incident left the Fab Five forever broken.

“It broke us. We all knew the divide between us,” Brown recalled.

Karamo Brown Opens up About His Role in the Fab Five Drama: ‘I Was Hurt and Would Lash Back Out’

According to PEOPLE, sources claimed Brown’s relationships with Van Ness and France were particularly strained. Despite this, Brown holds no ill will towards Van Ness. He praised the star for the “commendable and inspiring” self-improvement work they have been doing.

“Growth isn’t always public-facing, but I respect him for how he’s currently moving through life,” Brown told the outlet.

He also acknowledged his role in the drama.

“There were times I was hurt and would lash back out. I recognise my part and how things I did impacted people,” he admitted.

In response to Brown’s allegations, the show’s production companies, ITV America and Scout Productions, issued a statement to PEOPLE.

“We strongly disagree with any characterisation that concerns raised during the production of Queer Eye were ignored, dismissed, or allowed to continue unchecked,” the production companies explained. “Throughout the series’ run, any issues brought to production leadership were taken seriously and addressed appropriately.

“Production consistently fostered a respectful and professional environment for the cast and crew. [This] included ongoing training, coaching, and other support for the cast [and] maintaining clear workplace policies and practices throughout filming,” the statement added.