rocky-allen-dies-of-cancer

Rocky Allen, a radio host known for his morning shows in New York City, Detroit, St. Louis, and elsewhere, has died after a battle with cancer.

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According to his online obituary, the 71-year-old passed away in his home on June 3, surrounded by family. He had been battling colon cancer for over a year, per Inside Radio.

Born Donald Allen Jr. in Georgia on April 15, 1955, Allen built his career by moving from city to city. He built his radio chops in markets like Cape Girardeau, Providence, Detroit, St. Louis, Buffalo, and Dayton before eventually landing in New York.

Allen’s most notable program was at WPLJ in New York, where he was the voice of the afternoon drive from 1993 to 1998. This gig solidified his status as a major personality in one of the most competitive radio markets globally. Titled The Rocky Allen Showgram, the show was co-hosted by his long-time on-air collaborator, Blain Ensley. The duo’s on-air chemistry was a hit with listeners, who tuned in each afternoon for a blend of celebrity interviews, Top 40 hits, and diverse talk segments.

Sad to hear Rocky Allen died this week. He was a NYC radio legend, but also did a short lived stint w/ his Showgram on Providence RI radio in the early ‘90s which is how I knew of him. Long ago memories but fondly remembered ones. #RIP 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/vCpH8Y1NBZ — Sean 😐 (@sergebomba) June 5, 2026

According to That Eric Alper, between his two stints at WPLJ, Allen faced a significant health challenge. In October 1996, he underwent several surgeries for persistent back pain, which left him partially paralyzed and in a wheelchair for a year. In October 1997, on his doctors’ advice, he took a five-month leave from radio for full-time rehabilitation. He returned to the airwaves walking.

Allen and Ensley returned to WPLJ on September 20, 2005, nearly seven years after they left. However, the show was canceled in February 2008 due to cost-cutting measures by its parent company, Citadel Broadcasting.

How Rocky Allen Managed to Land His Dream Guest

“Rocky believed the next show could always be bigger and funnier than the last,” said Tom Cuddy, the former WPLJ programmer who is now the PD for WOR New York. Cuddy, who brought Allen to WPLJ in 1993, also recalled a conversation about Allen’s dream guest.

“I once asked Rocky if you could have any guest on the planet, who would it be? He said let me sleep on it,” Cuddy told Inside Radio. “The next day, he told me, Paul McCartney. I told him if you reach No. 1 25-54, I’ll do everything in my power to deliver an in-studio appearance.”

When The Rocky Allen Showgram topped the ratings months later, Cuddy made good on his promise. He arranged a rare in-studio appearance from the former Beatle.

“I don’t believe Paul has ever visited a local radio station since,” Cuddy speculated.

Rocky is survived by his wife of 44 years, Juliana (Herman) Allen; daughters Alexis Allen and Jamie (Joshua) DeChant; brother Shawn (Kathy) Allen; and five grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers- and sisters-in-law, many loving cousins, aunts, nieces, and nephews, and his “large family in the radio industry.”