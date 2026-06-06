celeb-couple-separates-after-3-year-marriage

It was a valiant effort for one celebrity couple, but reports say they’re throwing in the towel after a three-year marriage and one whole baby.

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Indeed, influencer Lauren Giraldo, who boasts over one million subscribers on YouTube, and her husband Henrique “Henny” Lago, who is famous for… well, being her husband, are reportedly calling it quits, per TMZ.

Sources close to the couple told TMZ that the 28-year-old and her husband had separated recently, having quietly ended their relationship a couple of months ago. The reason for the split is still unclear, and custody arrangements for their son, Rio, remain uncertain.

Celeb Lauren Giraldo flew solo for the Garnier launch of Fructis Diamond Sleek on March 12, 2026, in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Simon/Getty Images for Garnier)

According to TMZ, the couple built their online kingdom by sharing every family moment under the sun. However, internet sleuths smelled trouble when they noticed Lauren had performed the most modern of marital rites: deleting “wife” from her bio.

The pair started dating in 2018 before getting hitched in Colombia on May 20, 2023. They welcomed their son in September of the same year. And no, we won’t be doing the math on that one.

Social Media Sheds Light on Celeb Couple’s Headspace Following Alleged Split

Lago’s last Instagram post, from the bygone era of March, candidly revealed his struggles as a father. In a video showing him and Giraldo on a train with their child, the couple shares a kiss while little Rio plays with a toy car. Then, Lago abruptly snatches the toddler’s hand after they knock the toy off the tray.

“I always thought I’d be the chillest dad ever before having kids,” he wrote alongside the concerning video that was totally normal to shoot and share publicly. “But no one really talks about how overstimulating fatherhood can be. I didn’t expect that some mornings I’d be in full fight or flight mode and nothing dramatic is even happening, just Rio saying the same thing over and over again, and Lauren asking me for one small thing, and my nervous system acting like there’s an emergency. It’s wild how fast your brain can flip that switch. Learning little by little.”

Meanwhile, Giraldo posted a comedy short just yesterday on her Instagram.

I… hahaha! Yes, that’s something else all right.

Her fans loved the comedy genius on display, with one taking to the comments to write, “You see what happens when a man isn’t holding you back!!!!”

And so the cosmic ballet continues…