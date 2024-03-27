Former Chiefs Cheerleader Krystal Anderson Dead at 40, Days After Stillbirth

Krystal Anderson, a former cheerleader for the Kansas City Chiefs, has reportedly passed away at the age of 40.

According to a GoFundMe launched in her honor, Anderson passed away on March 20 of sepsis following the stillbirth of her daughter, Charlotte Willow Anderson, at 21 weeks.

Her obituary reveals that she was born on April 27, 1983, in Killeen, Texas. She earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science from the University of Richmond. She participated in the university’s African Dance group and was a cheerleader for football.

Krystal Anderson notably dedicated more than a decade to the Kansas City Chiefs Cheerleaders. She worked as a software engineer at Oracle Health. She married her husband, Clayton Anderson, in July 2021.

Anderson was preceded in death by her infant son, James Charles, and infant daughter, Charlotte Willow.

The Kansas City Chiefs cheerleaders took to Instagram to pay tribute to Krystal. “We are deeply saddened by the recent passing of CC alum Krystal,” the team wrote. “Krissy cheered with us for over 100 games from 2006-2011 and 2013-2016.”

“During that time, she attended the Pro Bowl as the Chiefs representative in 2015, served as a captain of her team, cheered during the London game, and visited our troops around the world, including in Iraq, Kuwait, and throughout the United States.”

While speaking to FOX 4, Clayton stated he felt “lost” after losing both his wife and daughter. “There’s a lot of people in this house and it feels empty,” he shared.

A GoFundMe Was Set Up For Krystal Anderson’s Family Following Her Sudden Death

Meanwhile, friends close to Krystal Anderson have launched a GoFundMe for the former Chiefs cheerleader’s family.

“After a brave battle against sepsis, she was called back to Heaven,” the GoFundMe reads. “Her strength and resilience were evident as she faced unimaginable challenges.”

Anderson’s friends shared that she was hospitalized during her 21st week of pregnancy. Despite losing her baby girl, Charlotte, during childbirth, Krystal continued to fight.

“Her fight with sepsis, led to organ failure, and she was placed on life support. Krissy underwent three surgeries, but the source of infection remained elusive. In the early hours of March 20, surrounded by her devoted family, sweet Krissy passed away.”

Krystal Anderson’s friends continued to share that as a Kansas City Chiefs cheerleader, she brought her energy and passion to every performance.

“She was a beloved yoga instructor, dedicated sister of the AKA sorority, a foodie and regular at KC local restaurants like Tannin, and a steadfast alum of the Kansas City Chiefs cheerleaders. As a wife, fur-baby mama, daughter, and loyal friend, Krissy’s love knew no bounds.”

Originally seeking $25,000, the GoFundMe has raised more than $70,000.