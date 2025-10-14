Former California Student Stabbed 3 Staffers And Planted Bombs Near Special Needs School: Police

A former California student is accused of stabbing three staff members and planting bombs near a special needs school in Los Angeles.

According to an initial release issued by the Torrance Police Department (TPD), the incident occurred on Monday, October 13. At around 8:15 a.m., the ex-student allegedly entered the Switzer Learning Center, located on Amapola Court. He is accused of stabbing three staff members and attempting to stab a fourth before fleeing the scene.

The TPD detailed that two of the victims were hospitalized after suffering non-life-threatening injuries. The third one, they continued, was treated at the scene.

LA County Sheriff’s Department Bomb Squad Deputies use a robot to investigate an alleged pipe bomb planted by the suspect in today’s stabbing at the Switzer Learning Center in Torrance. More tonight @FOXLA 5/6pm. @TorrancePD #SKYFOX @LASDHQ pic.twitter.com/WJsR3GCNG7 — Justin B. O'Brien (@justinobrien) October 13, 2025

Shortly after, TPD officers located and detained the suspect, whose age or identity has not been released, without incident. He, however, allegedly indicated he had placed two “pipe bombs” in the vicinity of 208 Street and Amapola Avenue.

In a TPD update, the police shared that the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Bomb Squad had arrived at the scene. The two aforementioned devices, determined to be incendiary, were found and rendered safe.

A Student’s Account

Switzer Learning Center is a private school for autistic and neurodivergent children from kindergarten to 12th grade. According to the Los Angeles Times, 54-year-old Cristina Morales had to wait for hours for her son, 18, to be released. He is autistic and a student at the school.

Morales detailed that her son witnessed the sudden commotion when the alleged stabbings occurred. The courageous 18-year-old reportedly directed seven fellow students into a storage room. Then, he used a chair to block the door.

The woman also shared that her son handed black trash bags to the students in an effort to hide themselves. They remained hidden until the TPD officers arrived at the school.

According to Morales’ son, the suspect had entered the school after lying to an instructor. He allegedly said he needed to pick up paperwork.

A motive has yet to be released by the authorities.

“The Torrance Police Department would like to thank the community and the media for its cooperation and understanding during this situation,” the TPD said. “The safety and security of our community members is our utmost priority, and we also appreciate the prompt response from all assisting agencies involved.”