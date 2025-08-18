Former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger Speaks Out Against the State’s Potential Redistricting Plans

While Gavin Newsom continues to taunt President Trump over his redistricting plans, former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger appears to disagree with the Democratic state leader.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Schwarzenegger shared a snapshot of himself wearing a t-shirt that reads, “F*** the Politicians Terminate Gerrymandering” while he was working out.

“I’m getting ready for the gerrymandering battle,” the Terminator star wrote in the post.

I’m getting ready for the gerrymandering battle. pic.twitter.com/Lbgr1bnGw8 — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) August 15, 2025

Newsom began his redistricting campaign after President Trump encouraged red states, such as Texas, to redraw their congressional boundaries. He believes that by redrawing the boundaries, Republicans would continue to maintain control over the House following the 2026 midterm elections.

In response, Newsom announced his redistricting plans. “I’m just following his example,” the California governor said to reporters last week. “If you have issues with what I’m putting out, you sure as hell should have concerns with what he’s putting out as president.”

Newsom’s office also decided to start trolling President Trump on social media by mimicking the world leader’s writing style.

“DONALD TRUMP, THE LOWEST POLLING PRESIDENT IN RECENT HISTORY, THIS IS YOUR SECOND-TO-LAST WARNING!!! (THE NEXT ONE IS THE LAST ONE!),” the governor’s office declared in one post. “STAND DOWN NOW OR CALIFORNIA WILL COUNTER-STRIKE (LEGALLY!) TO DESTROY YOUR ILLEGAL CROOKED MAPS IN RED STATES.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Chief of Staff Speaks Out About the Former California Governor’s Redistricting Opinions

In a statement to Vanity Fair, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Chief of Staff Daniel Ketchell spoke out about the social media post and the former California governor’s stance on redistricting.

“Governor Schwarzenegger has a 20-year history of battling gerrymandering,” Ketchell pointed out. “Taking power from the politicians and returning it to the people where it belongs, and he believes gerrymandering is evil no matter who does it.”

Ketchell then shared, “He still stands by the rule we learn in pre-school: two wrongs don’t make a right … He will continue to be on the side of the people and not politicians—from either party—on this issue.”

Meanwhile, California redistricting campaign advisor Courtni Pugh released a statement about Schwarzenegger’s stance.

“We agree with the former governor on the urgent need for national independent redistricting,” Pugh pointed out. “But [we] fundamentally disagree on this moment of crisis. Trump and his Texas cronies are trying to rig the 2026 election before a single person has voted. This is a five-alarm fire for our democracy.”







