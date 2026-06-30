96-year-old-influencer-claims-retirement-home-threatened-to-kick-her-out-over-excessive-partying

96-year-old social media influencer Lillian Droniak claims that the retirement home she lives in has threatened to kick her out for excessive partying.

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The influencer, widely known to her followers as Grandma Droniak, took to TikTok and Instagram earlier this month to speak out about the threat. She said she was given a “formal warning” for having parties, which violates the community’s rules.

“I’m getting kicked out of the nursing home. I just got this letter,” she said. “It says you’re getting kicked out if you don’t stop the parties.”

Grandma Droniak then read the letter out loud. “We are reaching out because there have been many noise complaints about your room. Parties are not allowed and you cannot serve alcohol to other residents. This is a safety concern.”

“While we encourage residents to socialize and enjoy community activities, we cannot have wild parties,” the letter continued. “It is shown on security footage that people were leaving your room at 1 a.m. last Tuesday.”

The retirement home then added, “Continued incidents of this nature may result in restrictions on visitors and common area privileges, and could lead to further review of your residency status within the community. We kindly ask for your cooperation in ensuring future gatherings remain respectful of community rules and quiet hours. No more parties please.”

The Influencer Doubles Down on Her Partying

Despite the threat, Grandma Droniak doesn’t seem to care about what the retirement home says.

“I could do what I want,” she said in the video. “I pay $12,000 a month to live here.”

The influencer stated she could party if she wants to. “My girlfriends are coming over tonight. We’re gonna drink and gossip.”

She further clarified, “It’s not a party, but we do get rowdy. I can’t help it. I love to party. You can’t stop me.”

Grandma Droniak gave an update on the following day, noting she was “hungover” from the previous night’s party. She shared a clip of herself looking into a mirror, with a martini on a nearby dresser.

“My nursing home cant stop me from partying through the last chapter of life xoxo,” she wrote in the follow-up post’s caption.

The influencer moved into the retirement home in 2024 after she fell and broke her leg.