Shocking Video Shows Bull Rider Trampled, Requires Hospitalization

A 25-year-old bull rider suffered serious injuries after a bull threw, trampled, and dragged him during a sanctioned rodeo event in the Bronx, New York.

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The brutal event happened on June 28. The shocking video was obtained and shared by The New York Post. Authorities have not released the rider’s identity.

Video from the event captured the frightening sequence as the rider struggled to stay atop the bucking bull. The footage appeared to show the man lose consciousness while still mounted. Moments later, the animal tossed him to the ground.

The danger escalated when one of the rider’s feet remained trapped in a stirrup after the fall. The bull trampled and dragged him across the dirt while spectators shouted in alarm. The animal continued to spin and kick as organizers rushed into the arena to intervene.

Several event staff members worked together to free the rider from the bull. After they separated him from the animal, a group of men carried him from the arena while others attended to him and fanned him. Emergency responders later transported him to a hospital. Police said the rider was in stable condition.

Rider Trampled By Bull Not In Fatal Condition

The incident occurred during a sanctioned rodeo on Bruner Avenue in the Baychester neighborhood of the Bronx, according to the New York Police Department. Witnesses said the rider appeared to lose consciousness briefly and suffered bleeding after the attack.

Fellow bull rider Gato expressed concern for the injured competitor after the incident.

“My buddy got hurt a little bad,” Gato told the outlet. “He was hit pretty hard. He was doing his thing on the bull, but he got caught up in the spins, man, and he got hit on top, threw down, stepped on, got unconscious.”

“Hope he’s alright.”

Audience member Osvaldo Sanchez said the incident alarmed many spectators, especially children who watched the ordeal unfold. He also noted that participants and longtime fans understand that bull riding carries inherent risks despite the sport’s popularity.