hip-hop-legend-gets-in-altercation-with-security-at-bet-awards

Things got a little tense when a hip-hop legend’s entourage appeared to have a heated exchange with security at the recent BET Awards.

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Indeed, veteran rapper T.I. had a front-row seat to the pre-show entertainment as tempers flared in a now-viral NSFW video from before June 28’s award show at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Both sides exchanged some… colorful language before things got a little physical.

In the footage, what TMZ reports as a security guard can be heard challenging T.I.’s crew, asking, “Whatchu wanna do?” before escalating with, “I’ll f— your a— up!” As he’s slowly guided away from the hip-hop star, he continues to invite the group to a fight outside, dropping a supposed gang affiliation along the way.

T.I. attends the BET Awards 2026 at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET)

The whole dramatic performance unfolded in a backstage area. It provided some unexpected (and very public) entertainment while others were just trying to pose for photos.

However, it seems this dog was all bite. No further incidents between the alleged BET security and the “Big S— Poppin’ (Do It)” hip-hop legend were reported.

Hip-Hop Legend T.I. Kicks Off the BET Awards

Meanwhile, the 45-year-old rapper didn’t let the pre-show drama throw him off his game. T.I. later kicked off the 2026 BET Awards with performances of “Top Back” and “Let ‘Em Know,” the latter of which saw his son, King Harris, take the wheel of their onstage ride.

TI kicked off the #BETAwards the only way he knows how with hits, hometown pride, and undeniable stage presence. Are you tuned in? 👀 pic.twitter.com/CrtMv2HAkJ — BET (@BET) June 29, 2026

After BET posted footage of the electric performance on X, plenty of fans took to the replies to praise the hip-hop royalty.

“TI brought that Atlanta energy! Great opening,” one fan gushed. “If the stage had a vibe meter, T.I. just broke it. My TV is officially stuck on hype,” another onlooker added.

“T.I. the King of ATLANTA!” a third fan declared.