Former ‘Bachelor’ Lead Reacts to ‘Private, Intimate Details’ Being Exposed

With former Bachelor producer Julia LaPlaca preparing to release her new memoir, detials about her alleged relationship with the reality TV show’s former lead, Peter Weber, are expected to be revealed.

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And now Weber is ready to share his thoughts on the matter.

While appearing on fellow former Bachelor lead Nick Viall’s The Viall Files, Weber addressed the situation. Viall kicked off the conversation by accusing LaPlaca of “exploiting that experience.”

“I’ve moved on from this period of my life, and I’m ultimately responsible for my choices,” Weber explained. “What I’ll say is this; I asked Julie on multiple occasions to please keep private, intimate details, private. This wasn’t about a TV show anymore.”

Weber then said he was “curious” if LaPlaca mentions his last one-on-one with his season’s winner, Hannah Ann Sluss.

“During one-on-one producer interviews, Julie tells me, ‘You will look like the biggest idiot in America if you give her your rose,'” he recalled. “I find it wrong to mess with a person’s headspace like that and then go on to write a book about them. The fact that Chris endorsed this makes me sick.”

Bachelor Nation’s former host, Chris Harrison, has been promoting LaPlaca’s memoir and even penned the book’s foreword.

Further details about the alleged relationship, including when it occurred, have not been revealed.

LaPlaca Recently Spoke About Her Connection With Weber

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly this past April, LaPlaca reflected on her connection with Weber.

“Peter and I instantly connected,” she explained. “He felt like an immediate best friend. My job is digging into his heart, getting him to be vulnerable — and I was doing the same. There were moments where I was like, ‘Wow, I’m more open with Peter than I was with my boyfriend of five years.'”

She then said, “There’s this interesting bond that people don’t see, the intimacy that the lead producers have with the people they’re with. It got complicated, and lines became blurred.”

When asked what Weber will think about the memoir, LaPlaca added, “He’s not happy about it.”

LaPlaca left The Bachelor franchise following Matt James’ season in 2021.