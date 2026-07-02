2-former-abc-stars-just-left-la

A power couple who strutted on ABC’s Dancing With the Stars have just traded their LA dancing shoes for flip-flops in Florida.

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Dancing with the Stars pros Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy just revealed why they packed up their LA life for Boca Raton, Florida. After 16 years in California, Murgatroyd shared an emotional video about leaving with their three kids, Shai (9), Rio (3), and Milan (1).

“There are tears you don’t expect, goodbyes that hit harder than you imagined, and moments where you wonder if you’re making the right decision,” an emotional Murgatroyd explained in the Instagram post.

“But sometimes you have to leave what’s comfortable to find what’s meant for you,” the 39-year-old added.

Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd back in March. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images)

But since swapping Hollywood traffic for Florida sunshine, the couple has found that their latest leap of faith was easily their best-choreographed move yet.

“Leaving behind the place we’d called home for so many years wasn’t easy, but sometimes the biggest leaps lead you exactly where you’re meant to be,” Murgatroyd’s caption read.

“The happiness, the slower pace, the sunshine, watching our boys love every second of it… it’s everything we hoped for and more, she added. “Worth every box. Every goodbye. Every unknown. No looking back… only looking forward.”

“Goodbye, LA. Hello Florida. 🌴❤️,” she concluded.

Former ABC Stars Reportedly List Their LA Home For Major Rental Bucks

Meanwhile, property records obtained by TMZ reveal the former ABC stars may end up raking in serious cash by renting out their LA pad.

According to the outlet, the couple (who married in 2017) listed their Valley Village home for rent approximately 20 days ago, asking $18K per month. The property features 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, and roughly 4,300 square feet of living space.

The Napa-inspired home comes packed with luxe touches like herringbone oak floors, custom cherry cabinetry, and top-tier Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances. Plus, there’s also a secret pantry hidden somewhere (every celebrity home needs a little mystery).

From the ballroom to Boca Raton, it looks like Maks and Peta have finally found their perfect finale. And with $18K a month rolling in from their LA rental, something tells us this move was anything but a misstep…