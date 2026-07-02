several-america-250-events-are-being-canceled-amidst-fourth-of-july-weekend-heatwave

As numerous states prepare for an intense heatwave during the Fourth of July weekend, several America 250 events are being canceled.

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According to Newsweek, nearly a dozen states are shelving planned events scheduled for the holiday weekend due to extremely hot temperatures. The states are Delaware, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Colorado.

In a statement, Jayne Musonye, the Interim Municipal Administrator of Norristown, Pennsylvania, announced the cancellation of the city’s annual Fourth of July parade due to weather conditions.

“The parade is one of our community’s most beloved traditions, and we share in the disappointment of its cancellation,” Musonye stated. “Especially as we celebrate America’s 250th birthday. With dangerous heat in the forecast, the safety of our families, our marchers, and our first responders must come first.”

Meanwhile, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani spoke out about how the city will handle the heatwave. Temperatures are expected to reach 100 degrees for the first time since July 2012 during the holiday weekend.

“These are extremely dangerous conditions, and they will affect every part of our city,” Mamdani stated. “Together, we will continue managing the heat, this month’s celebrations, and whatever comes our way.”

Cripple Creek, Colorado, Fire Chief Joe O’Connor also issued a statement about high temperatures impacting the area this weekend.

“Our priority is public safety and ensuring we can respond to active fires and other emergencies,” the statement reads. “It would not be responsible to proceed with a fireworks display under these circumstances.”

Here Is a List of Canceled/Postponed America 250 Events (As of Thursday)

As of Thursday, July 2, here is a list of America 250 events that have already been canceled or postponed.

Delaware

Bethany Beach: Independence Day parade on July 3 is canceled

New Jersey

Haddon Township: Independence Day Parade on July 4 is canceled

Independence Day Parade on July 4 is Franklin Township: Independence Day celebration and fireworks have been postponed from July 2 to July 10

Independence Day celebration and fireworks have been from July 2 to July 10 Monmouth County: the MonmouthNJ 250 concert in Freehold has been postponed from July 3 to July 17

the MonmouthNJ 250 concert in Freehold has been from July 3 to July 17 Howell Township: Independence Day celebration has been postponed

New York:

Port Jervis: the food-truck portion of the Food Truck and Fireworks Festival on July 2 is canceled , while the fireworks remain scheduled.

the food-truck portion of the Food Truck and Fireworks Festival on July 2 is , while the fireworks remain scheduled. Town of Wallkill: fireworks at the Town of Wallkill Golf Course on July 2 are now canceled , though officials are considering a postponement.

fireworks at the Town of Wallkill Golf Course on July 2 are now , though officials are considering a postponement. Town of Newburgh: Community Day and related festivities have been canceled and are now postponed.

Pennsylvania:

West York Borough: The America250 celebration at Freedom Park, originally scheduled for July 3, is canceled , but may be rescheduled for August.

The America250 celebration at Freedom Park, originally scheduled for July 3, is , but may be for August. Lower Windsor Township: America’s 250th Anniversary celebration postponed and rescheduled to July 8.

America’s 250th Anniversary celebration and to July 8. Philadelphia: All-American Block Party scheduled for July 2 is now canceled .

All-American Block Party scheduled for July 2 is now . Norristown: The July 4 parade is canceled.

Colorado