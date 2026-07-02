Celeb’s 2-Year-Old Daughter Diagnosed With Cancer

An internet celeb and model with over 4.7 million Instagram followers has revealed that her 2-year-old daughter has been diagnosed with cancer.

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In a July 1 Instagram Reel, influencer Nara Smith shared that she and her husband, model and fellow influencer Lucky Blue Smith, learned of their daughter Whimsy Lou’s diagnosis late last year.

The 24-year-old did not specify the type of cancer or provide an update on her daughter’s current condition.

“When we saw something suspicious on her, we took her to the ER, and they didn’t quite know what to make of it,” the mom of four recalled in the footage. “When we took her into our pediatrician, I just remember him going really quiet and calm … My heart dropped in that moment. I don’t know whether it was my gut telling me something or just a mom’s intuition, but the first thing that I felt was she has cancer.”

Following their pediatrician’s advice, Nara said Lucky took their daughter to the nearest children’s hospital.

“After a lot of X-rays, ultrasounds, and finally a biopsy, they immediately called us and said that she had cancer, told us it had spread, and that she needs to come and start chemo treatments immediately,” she said.

Per PEOPLE, Nara and Lucky, 28, also share daughter Rumble Honey, 5, son Slim Easy, 4, and daughter Fawnie Golden, born in September 2025. Lucky also has a daughter, Gravity, from his previous relationship with model Stormi Bree.

Nara Smith Reveals That Connecting With Other Parents Brought Her Comfort

In her video announcing Whimsy’s diagnosis, Nara discussed how connecting with other parents facing similar challenges has brought her comfort.

“All of that combined really brought me a lot of comfort and alleviated the feeling of loneliness for me,” she shared. “Processing this and navigating all of this as a family has been really hard.”

“A lot of you have probably realized that I’ve been posting a little less, and this is the reason why,” she added. “Having found all of this out and navigating this while postpartum, also loving and caring for our other kids at home, also being in the hospital with Whimsy a lot, and balancing work on top of that has been really challenging.”

Internet celebs Lucky Blue Smith and Nara Smith back in April. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.)

The Homemade cookbook author also acknowledged that she struggles daily to find balance.

“Some days are a little easier, some days are really hard, and all I can do is try my best and show up in all those areas in the best way that I can,” she admitted.

Nara explained that she shared the video to offer comfort and encourage others to get checked out for any health concerns they might be avoiding.