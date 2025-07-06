Former Arsenal Soccer Player, Thomas Partey, Charged With Sex Crimes

Thomas Partey, 32, a former soccer player for England’s Arsenal Football Club, has been charged with rape and sexual assault.

According to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), the footballer was charged with five counts of rape and one count of sexual assault. Two of the rape counts are against one complainant. The three remaining counts are against a second complainant.

Finally, the sexual assault count is against a third complainant.

As per CPS, the alleged crimes occurred between 2021 and 2022 with the three women. Partey will appear at Westminster Magistrates Court on Tuesday, August 5, 2025.

“Our prosecutors have worked closely with officers in the Metropolitan Police who have carried out the investigation, to review the evidence and advise on the appropriate charges,” the CPS said. “We remind everyone that criminal proceedings are active, and the defendant has the right to a fair trial.”

“We know there will be significant public interest in this announcement, but it is absolutely vital that there is no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

Partey Denies All Charges

In a statement shared with the BBC, Jenny Wiltshire, Partey’s lawyer, addressed the charges. Wiltshire said that Thomas Partey denies all of them.

“He has fully cooperated with the police and CPS throughout their three-year investigation,” Wiltshire said. “He now welcomes the opportunity to finally clear his name. Given that there are now ongoing legal proceedings, my client is unable to comment further.”

Born in Ghana, Thomas Partey has played as a defensive midfielder throughout his career. From 2013 to 2020, he played for Atletico Madrid’s senior team. In October 2020, Partey joined Arsenal. He made 150 appearances for the Premier League club and scored 9 goals.

His contract ended following the 2024-2025 season on Monday, June 30. This was confirmed by an Arsenal spokesperson in a statement shared with ESPN, adding, “Due to ongoing legal proceedings the club is unable to comment on the case.”

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.