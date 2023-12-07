Forest Whitaker’s Ex Wife Keisha Whitaker, Dead At 51

Keisha Whitaker, the ex-wife of actor Forest Whitaker for more than 20 years, and the mother of their three daughters, has sadly passed away.

The heartbreaking news was shared by their 25-year-old daughter, True, who expressed her deep sorrow via Instagram story, saying, “goodbye mommy. I love you 4ever and beyond. the most beautiful woman in the world … thank you for teaching me every single thing I know. I’ll see you in my dreams and I’ll feel you in my heart.”

The cause of Keisha’s death remains undisclosed at this time.

Instagram

Forest and Keisha’s married in 1996 after they met on the set of the 1994 film, Blown Away. Keisha is survived by her husband, 25-year old True, 27-year-old Sonnet and 32-year-old Autumn.

Reflecting on their relationship in an interview with Ebony, Keisha described her initial impression of Forest, stating, “I had seen him in ‘A Rage in Harlem,’ and right away, I thought Forest had a gentle soul and a nice spirit.”

In 2018, after more than two decades together, Forest filed for divorce from Keisha, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their separation.

Keisha Whitaker’s passing occurred at the age of 51.

Rest in piece, Keisha Whitaker and our condolences with the grieving family at this time.