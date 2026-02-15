18-Year-Old College Football Player Dies Suddenly: University Confirms Parker Sutherland’s Death

The University of Northern Iowa on Saturday the sudden passing of student-athlete Parker Sutherland. He played football for the university during the 2025 season.

Videos by Suggest

The late football player reportedly passed away just days before his 19th birthday.

According to the university, Sutherland was from Iowa City, Iowa, and had appeared in four games as a tight end during his freshman season in 2025. During his senior year at Iowa City High School, he earned second-team all-state honors.

In addition to playing football, he played basketball and baseball in high school. He is survived by his parents, Adam and Jill, and his sister, Georgia.

“It is a heartbreaking day for our Panther Athletics family with the passing of our Parker Sutherland,” the university’s Director of Athletics, Megan Franklin, stated. “He embraced the opportunity to play Panther football and represent the University through sport. We are devastated – just devastated. The blessing is that we have a Panther family who will hold the Sutherland family, our football team, and our athletics staff close as we grieve.”

Todd Stepsis, the head coach of the University of Northern Iowa’s football team, further shared that he was devastated about the news. “No words can express my condolences to Adam, Jill and Georgia,” Stepsis said. “Parker embodied everything we look for in a UNI Football Panther. His talent and potential excited us on a daily basis, but it failed to compare to the type of person and teammate he was.”

Stepsis further spoke out about Sutherland. “His character, humility, toughness, and genuine love of others are what champions are made of. While I’m saddened that our time together was short, we will celebrate the bright light that he brought to our football team for the rest of our lives.”

Local Newspaper Reports First Responders Were Called to the University’s Athletic Facility Before Sutherland’s Death Was Confirmed

The reported that first responders were called to the university’s athletic facility before Sutherland’s death was announced.

The report revealed that the call was about an “unconscious/fainting (non-trauma)” incident.

However, it remains unclear if the call is connected to Sutherland’s sudden passing. Assistant Athletic Director for Communications, Joel Wauters, also stated that Sutherland’s cause of death has not been revealed. The decision to share details about the death was out of respect for the late athlete’s family.