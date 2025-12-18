Food Network Show Officially Ends After 10 Years

After a decade of delectable dishes and culinary camaraderie, The Kitchen has served its final course on the Food Network.

Videos by Suggest

The show’s final original episode aired on Saturday, December 13, leaving foodies everywhere to wonder what they’ll do with their Saturday mornings now.

Co-hosts Katie Lee, Sunny Anderson, Geoffrey Zakarian, and Jeff Mauro shared their thoughts on social media as they marked the series finale and the end of an era.

“The last episode of The Kitchen @foodnetwork is this morning! Thank you so much for 12 great years and over 500 episodes!!! I will miss our crew so much and so appreciate all of you for letting us do what we love to do for so long. What an amazing ride!!!” Katie Lee wrote alongside a snapshot of the cast on Instagram.

Sunny Anderson also shared a couple of posts, with the first reflecting on her time on the Food Network favorite.

“Is it the end? Or the beginning? This is how you must look at all change in LIFE…cuz we are still living, it’s not the end until it’s over,” Anderson captioned several shots of herself on the set of the show. “Still thankful!!! Today is the last ep!! 40 seasons just doesn’t happen too many in this game…ya never gonna catch me mad or sad about this win!!!! Today on #thekitchen…huevos rancheros in an edible vessel and I just booked a holiday vacay 80% on points!? I’m unstoppable!!!”

In a more somber, reflective post, Anderson shared a photo of the Season 1 cast, including former co-host Marcela Valladolid, offering a bit of witty wisdom from her own journey: “In 2013, a network will ask you to consider a show a year after canceling your first show of 10 seasons… It’s important to consider it.”

Jeff Mauro also marked the end of The Kitchen on Instagram, writing, “Well, as the kids say…that’s a WRAP! Or is it? Where will we all end up? Who the heck knows. GZ, KL, SA, AG and I made a record breaking amount of QUALITY informative, delicious and hilarious television, together, with the best crew imaginable @gardenslateproductions.”

“I know this may the end of the Kitchen, but I can PROMISE you all, this is only the beginning to my biggest chapter yet,” he added. “A Multi City Live Tour this winter! A growing Youtube Channel (click the link in the bio now!) A cookware line, @mauroprovisions, @thejewelbags, the family….truly grateful to @foodnetwork for trusting in me/us to hold down daytime for the last 12 years. I will truly miss making this show…”

The Kitchen premiered in 2014 and has been a staple for over a decade, dishing out simple recipes and event inspiration. It welcomed a staggering number of guests, from Daniel Radcliffe and Regina King to Vanilla Ice and Joey Fatone.

The Food Network announced the show’s cancellation back in October.