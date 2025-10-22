food-network-show-canceled-after-10-years.

A favorite Food Network show is hanging up its spatula after a delicious ten-year run.

The Kitchen, hosted by Sunny Anderson, Katie Lee Biegel, Jeff Mauro, Geoffrey Zakarian, and recurring guest host Alex Guarnaschelli, will air its final episode on Saturday, December 13, at 11 a.m. ET/PT, according to Deadline.

The Kitchen premiered in 2014 with Anderson, Lee Biegel, Mauro, Zakarian, and Marcella Valladolid, who left in 2017. For over a decade, the show has shared simple recipes and inspiration for various events and occasions.

Sunny Anderson, Katie Lee Biegel, Geoffrey Zakarian, and Jeff Mauro of the Food Network show ‘The Kitchen.’ (Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images for NYCWFF)

According to Deadline, the show welcomed an impressive array of guests over the years. We’re talking Daniel Radcliffe, Regina King, Tony Shalhoub, Susan Lucci, Debi Mazar, Haylie Duff, Melissa Gilbert, and Angela Kinsey, just to name a few of the household names. The culinary fun didn’t stop there, with Bridget Moynahan, Raven-Symone, Tiffani Thiessen, Martina McBride, Rev Run, Vanilla Ice, Trisha Yearwood, and even Joey Fatone joining the star-studded kitchen.

For over a decade, Sunny, Katie, Jeff, Geoffrey, and, more recently, Alex have engaged audiences with their individual and distinct food sensibilities and sense of humor that together make The Kitchen a delicious way to spend an hour,” Betsy Ayala, Head of Content, Food, Warner Bros. Discovery, said, per Deadline. “Everyone knows all good parties end up in The Kitchen, where the conversation, laughs, and food flow; the best parties probably end a little bit earlier then some guests would like, but we’ve got twelve years of memories and wanted to celebrate this team’s hard work during one final holiday season.”

Food Network Fans React to ‘The Kitchen’ Getting Canceled

The Food Network also announced the show’s cancellation on Instagram.

“We’re immensely grateful to our hosts, crew, guests, and most of all, our loyal viewers for 10+ incredible years,” the network wrote in part. “Thank you for tuning in, cooking along, and being part of our community. Please join us for one final holiday season together in #TheKitchen.”

Of course, fans of the long-running show hit the comments section with mixed emotions.

“Why is the Food Network ending this great show???” one fan opined.

“UGH! I loved this show because it reminded me of why I fell in love with cooking in the first place… lots of voices and hands working together in a kitchen with equal servings of love and sass!!! Love you guys, and well done for an unprecedented run!” another thoughtful fan added.

Meanwhile, other fans seemed to be dreading the possible replacement for The Kitchen.

“No… just no. Please don’t replace it with a competition show…” one beleagured fan wrote. “I want more how-to shows and fewer competition shows,” a second opinionated fan echoed. “I want Old School Food Network, where I felt like I was in everybody’s kitchen, learning how to cook their family favorites and holiday meals.”