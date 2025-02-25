5-year-old-among-suspects-in-store-robbery

Arlington Police are on the lookout for a group of young teens—and their 5-year-old pint-sized partner-in-crime—linked to a robbery.

Per CBS affiliate WUSA9, on the evening of Saturday, February 15th, police responded to a robbery reported in the 1200 block of S. Hayes Street in Arlington, Virginia. Officers arrived at the scene at 7:38 p.m., but the suspects had already fled. Employees at the location provided authorities with details about the incident.

Employees reported that a group of seven children entered the CVS store and attempted to conceal merchandise. Then, perhaps persuaded by their baby-faced 5-year-old ring leader, the kids tried to leave without paying.

Two of the teenagers managed to escape before an employee noticed the theft. Once it was discovered, the employee attempted to prevent anyone else from leaving.

The remaining five teenagers pushed the employee and left without paying. When the employee followed them outside, one of the teens retaliated by throwing a drink at them.

The group quickly fled the scene. According to police, six of the individuals are teenagers aged 12 to 14. Meanwhile, the seventh suspect is believed to be just 5 or 6 years old.

An Eyewitness Recounts ‘Shocking’ Robbery which Reportedly Included a 5-Year-Old

Meanwhile, the clerk who witnessed it all is speaking up.

“It’s shocking it’s not right these kids are doing this,” CVS employee Jerrell told local outlet FOX 5.

“There were a bunch of kids,” the veteran clerk recalled. “[They] bum-rushed the door trying to get out and escape. They just hit the employee that was working there, bum rushed her. Got out the building.”

Arlington County police reported that the seven children, without any adults present, stole items such as food, cosmetics, and other goods.

“They were just being loud and disrespectful, taking what they want,” Jerrell told the outlet.

The concerned clerk feels theft at the pharmacy has increased dramtically in recent years.

“At CVS, they’re worried about their employees’ safety,” he admitted to FOX 5. “I feel over the years it’s getting worse. Becoming more common in people are stealing.”

Authorities are investigating whether the 5-year-old actively participated in the incident or was simply accompanying a sibling. Police have said the children could face robbery charges if caught. It’s unclear if their parents will face any consequences, as this will be decided later.