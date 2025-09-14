Florida Woman Fought Off 5-Foot Alligator To Save Her 4-Month-Old Puppy

A Florida woman saw, in horror, how her 4-month-old puppy, Dax, was dragged into the water by an alligator. In a display of courage, Danie Wright decided to take matters into her own hands and fought the 5-foot beast in its own natural environment. Not only did she survive the encounter, but she managed to save Dax’s life.

“I can’t even believe this happened to my life today,” Wright said, as per WSVN. “I freaking fought an alligator and won.”

The incident took place in early September. At the time, Wright was walking Dax behind her house and walked alongside a creek. Covered in matermoss, the woman was surprised when the sudden attack occurred, all indicated by a piercing sound.

“I heard a squeal, and I got pulled,” she said, as per WTSP. “The alligator had him by his [collar] and dragged him, and I wasn’t gonna let go.”

Fighting An Alligator

While biting on Dax’s collar, the alligator dragged the puppy into the water. Many would have given up, as an encounter with an alligator usually leads to a fatal outcome, should they decide to attack. Wright, however, followed the alligator and brawled with the reptile.

“I punched him in the eye enough that he kind of let go,” Wright said. “He unclamped a little, and I pulled off, but his teeth dragged down my arm.”

Trappers and officers with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission arrived at the property shortly after and managed to catch the 5-foot alligator. The animal was removed from the property, and Wright and Dax lived to fight another day.

While the outcome of this encounter is nothing short of heroic or miraculous, Danie Wright kept her feet on the ground and issued a warning to her fellow dog owners in Florida.

“Just be careful with your dogs, you know these alligators are no joke,” she said. “I mean, 15 feet, he came out to get him, and I didn’t see him. I learned to be more alert. Constantly walk around, I’m looking at my phone all the time. Leave your phone at home, you know. Pay attention.”