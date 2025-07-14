Chilling Text From Florida Woman Accused Of Smothering Newborn In Florida Dorm

A 19-year-old Florida woman, Brianna Moore, faces aggravated manslaughter charges following the April 2024 death of her newborn daughter. She allegedly killed the child and had previously talked about her murderous plans months before the incident in a series of troubling texts.

Moore is set to face trial on July 22 on many charges, including aggravated manslaughter, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

Among some of the evidence presented by the prosecution, a series of texts sent in September 2023, months before the incident, took center stage. In them, Moore and the man discussed abortion.

“Hey man, sometimes you need a plan C,” Moore texted a Mississippi man, according to prosecutors.

“Plan A was condoms, plan B was the pill, plan C was to kill (the) kid,” the man responded.

Chillingly, Moore allegedly answered, “Plan C is my favorite.”

‘It Wasn’t Moving’

The incident occurred on the morning of April 27, 2024, at the University of Tampa campus. Brianna Moore woke up and noticed that her pants were wet. She went into the bathroom and, after vomiting and lying on the floor, she gave birth to her baby.

She allegedly claimed, during a recorded conversation with police officers, that the newborn baby cried for five seconds but eventually stopped while she took a shower.

“It wasn’t moving, so I felt for a heartbeat, and I didn’t feel one,” Moore said. “It wasn’t moving, and I got scared.”

She placed the baby on the floor and took a nap. More than an hour later, she woke up, and still, the baby wasn’t breathing.

Eventually, campus security was alerted after Moore’s neighbors spotted blood on the bathroom floor. At the time, she allegedly denied having suffered a miscarriage, saying that she had her period.

However, Moore’s roommate later made a shocking discovery. An officer was security officer was called once again and found the roommate having toted a trash bag. Inside it lay a dead baby wrapped in a bloody towel.

Despite Moore’s claims, a medical examiner made startling discoveries. The newborn baby had suffered from several broken ribs along her spine. Her lungs also suffered from small hemorrhages.

The baby’s cause of death was ruled as “asphyxia due to compression of the torso with rib fractures.” The manner of death was ruled a homicide.

During a police interview, Moore allegedly said she was “probably in denial.” A forensic neuropsychologist, Nicole Graham, determined that Moore had a “cryptic pregnancy,” which supported her claims.

Regarding the infant’s injuries, Moore denied holding her tightly.

Brianna Moore faces up to 30 years in prison if she is convicted of aggravated manslaughter.