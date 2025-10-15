Florida Woman Accused Of Stashing Body Underneath Holiday Inn Bed After Murder

A 39-year-old Florida woman, Elizabeth Hernandez, is accused of killing a man at a Holiday Inn hotel in Miami. Allegedly, she stashed the body underneath a hotel bed, which was then found by an employee.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Law & Crime, the man’s body was discovered back on June 20, 2024. The document detailed that a maintenance worker was in a room at the Holiday Inn Miami International Airport to check on a telephone line.

When the worker inspected the line, he found the body of Jason Anderson and called 911.

An arrest warrant issued by the Miami Springs Police Department, cited by NBC Miami, officers responded to the hotel. Upon arrival, officers found a naked and unresponsive Anderson stashed under the bed of room 420. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Anderson’s body was found to have suffered from blunt force trauma, and his face had lacerations and “apparent bite marks.” His neck area, additionally, had “hemorrhaging,” and his cause of death was later determined to be “homicidal violence.”

Police obtained video footage that allegedly shows Anderson, Hernandez, and a third man checking in at the hotel on June 19, 2024. Then, police observed Hernandez and the other man, identified as 41-year-old Yoan Guzman-Zequeira, leaving the hotel on June 20, carrying bags.

According to the complaint, one of the plastic bags possibly contained “bedding sheets and/or towels.” Additionally, Guzman-Zequeira was leaving while wearing different clothing, possibly Hernandez’s, police alleged.

Then, Hernandez is accused of using Anderson’s debit card, spending $6,000, all the money he had left, by June 24, CBS News Miami reported. By that time, the woman had already killed Anderson, police alleged.

While at a casino, Hernandez and Guzman Zequeria met an individual and invited him to their hotel room. However, police said that the individual, who then became a witness, almost immediately left the room as he felt “uncomfortable.”

As per CBS News Miami, Elizabeth Hernandez was arrested in July 2025 and charged with grand theft of a vehicle. While in custody, she was charged with first-degree murder and fraudulent use of a credit card. She is being held without bond at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Reportedly, Guzman-Zequeira and the witness have not been arrested or charged.