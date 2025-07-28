Florida Subway Manager Accused Of Locking 10-Year-Old Girl In Room Over Walking On Recently Mopped Floor

A 33-year-old Subway manager, James Anthony Morris Jr., is accused of locking a 10-year-old girl inside a room after she walked on the floor he had just mopped.

According to an arrest report obtained by Law & Crime, Morris was arrested on Monday, July 21, following an incident that occurred in his Jacksonville Subway shop. At the time, as per the report, Morris was mopping the floor of the sandwich shop when the girl walked across it.

The girl’s mother asked her 10-year-old daughter to apologize to Morris. However, instead of accepting her apologies, Morris allegedly grabbed her by the hand and forced her into a room at the back of the restaurant, locking her inside.

As the girl was left inside the room, the mother began to panic, as per the report. Initially, the woman believed Morris was joking. When she attempted to open the room’s door, however, she understood that was not the case. Morris allegedly “pushed the door closed,” preventing the mother from getting her daughter out of there.

An altercation between Morris and the mother ensued, with the worried woman crying for help. The mother was eventually able to open the door and get her daughter, as per the arrest report.

‘Really Scared’

Police would later speak with the 10-year-old. She allegedly revealed that Morris had “gripped her hand even tighter” when she took her to the room in the back. Furthermore, the arrest report alleges that Morris told the girl that her parents were “trash and terrible people.” This caused her to be “really scared,” believing she was being kidnapped.

In total, police allege that Morris held the girl inside the room for up to two minutes. Additionally, the girl told police officers that the man didn’t make sexual advances on her.

Furthermore, a Subway employee allegedly told police that Morris was “acting weird” as he witnessed him pulling the girl away.

James Anthony Morris Jr. was charged with false imprisonment of a child under the age of 13. He has since posted a $5,000 bond, and his next court appearance is scheduled for August 13.