Florida Nurse Arrested After Home Camera Caught Her Allegedly Abusing Disabled 18-Year-Old

Police have arrested a home health nurse in Florida after she allegedly assaulted a patient in her care. She was reportedly caught in the act by a surveillance camera at the property.

According to a press release by the St. Cloud Police Department, Authorities have charged Nia Ayers, 24, with aggravated abuse of the elderly or disabled. Her alleged victim was an 18-year-old woman with a medical condition, which meant she was unable to defend herself.

The press release explains that cameras in the family home caught Ayers taping her victim’s mouth shut, then ripping it off. She also reportedly held a washcloth over her mouth. Police say Ayers shook “the nonverbal patient’s BiPAP breathing machine while the device was connected to the patient’s nose.” According to the Cleveland Clinic, a BiPAP is a type of non-invasive ventilation that helps the wearer breathe.

The St. Cloud Police Department explains that the victim’s mother noticed ‘cuts and scrapes’ around her daughter’s mouth and eyelids. Her discovery prompted her to review the home camera footage and contact the police. Ayers reportedly turned herself in after an arrest warrant was issued. She was booked into the Osceola County Department of Corrections.

Per the press release, Chief of Police Douglas Goerke said, “The victim in this case is completely unable to defend herself or cry out for help. This is a truly heinous act, and we are concerned there may be other victims.” Per Fox 35, Goerke also said, “It’s just absolutely shocking, it’s unimaginable that somebody could do something like this. If we do find something else, there will be additional charges coming. We will drop charge after charge after charge on this person to ensure either she never sees the light of day, or she doesn’t ever do this again.”

Fox 35 explains that Ayers has worked for two separate healthcare companies, and authorities have notified both about the arrest. Ayers has held a license as a practical nurse since 2021. She reportedly has a clean record, with no prior disciplinary action or complaints. The outlet says that a police officer who reviewed the footage called Ayer’s actions “acts of torture.” She is currently held without bond.