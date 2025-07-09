Florida Nephew Accused Of Killing Uncle Over Broken TV In Escambia County

Following a fight over a broken television, 27-year-old O’Neal Robert Matthew Thompson allegedly shot his uncle dead, later claiming it was in self-defense.

Videos by Suggest

According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by Law & Crime, the incident occurred on July 5 at a Lakewood Road home in Escambia County, Florida.

Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the home after receiving reports of shots being fired during a disturbance. The individual who placed the call was Thompson’s grandmother, who allegedly told authorities that her son, Thaddeus Williamson, had been shot by the 27-year-old.

Upon arrival, medics found Williamson having suffered from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries.

Police managed to locate Thompson thanks to a description provided by his grandmother. He was a few blocks away from the residence where he allegedly shot his uncle. It was during his detention that Thompson allegedly said he had shot Williamson in self-defense, claiming that his uncle was attacking him, as per the affidavit.

‘Self-Defense’

During a post-Miranda interview, Thompson allegedly continued to claim to the detectives that he had acted in self-defense. The affidavit details that Thomspon said that the two had fought over a TV. Reportedly, Thompson had gifted Williamson a TV, but the pair began arguing after it was found that the TV didn’t work.

Eventually, the fight became physical, with Thompson claiming that Williamson began acting increasingly aggressive, as per the affidavit.

“Thompson stated that he tried to get Thaddeus Williamson to stop being aggressive with him because he did not want to fight,” the affidavit said.

At one point, as per the document, Thompson said that he brandished his weapon. This caused Williamson to stop acting aggressively. However, this wouldn’t last, as Williamson allegedly taunted Thompson by asking, “What are you going to do, shoot me?”

Allegedly, Thompson then fired his weapon as he felt that “his life was in danger” after Williamson continued acting aggressively.

However, Thompson’s grandmother told another story entirely.

The affidavit alleges that, as per the grandmother’s account, Thompson arrived “very angry” at the house. The 27-year-old then started an argument with Williamson. Once the confrontation became physical, the woman intervened, separating them.

However, as she turned her back, she allegedly heard gunshots, prompting her to face the two. She then saw Thompson with a firearm and Williamson on the ground, as per the affidavit.

O’Neal Robert Matthew Thompson was charged with murder and is currently being held without bond at the Escambia County Jail. His arraignment is scheduled for July 25.