Hairstylist Stabbed To Death In Florida; Suspect Allegedly Claimed He Was ‘Murdering For Self-Defense’

While in an apartment complex’s parking garage, Florida hairstylist Hailey Hosford, 27, was stabbed to death. Shortly after, the suspect, Jackson Sagesse, allegedly told police he had carried out the brutal killing. In his own words, he was “murdering for self-defense.”

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by the New York Post, the incident took place at around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 28. At the time, Hosford was stepping out of a rental car at an exclusive apartment complex, The Retreat at Sawgrass Village. She had accompanied a male friend and was waiting for him to come back.

Suddenly, an armed man approached her.

Both the affidavit and Hosford’s best friend, Aubrey Rosebrock, stated that Hosford attempted to escape from the man by jumping back inside the rental car. However, she was unable to, as Sagesse allegedly managed to rip the door open.

“She noticed he was charging her, and he forced himself into the car before she had time to shut the door,” Rosebrock told WSVN. “I know she was a fighter; I believe she fought, and I believe she was scared.”

Police stated that an altercation ensued, with Sagesse allegedly stabbing Hosford multiple times, which was captured by a nearby security camera.

Stabbing Victims

Moments later, Hosford’s male friend came back and encountered the violent scene. He confronted Sagesse, as per the affidavit, but, in turn, Sagesse allegedly stabbed him in the neck. The male victim managed to escape and called the police. The suspect, meanwhile, attempted to escape in the rental car, to no avail, choosing to flee on foot, as per the affidavit.

Police officers arrived at the scene and pronounced Hailey Hosford dead. Her friend suffered a puncture wound to the throat. Retreat workers managed to identify Sagesse, which led to the suspect’s arrest.

Allegedly, after he was read his Miranda rights, Sagesse told police, “I just killed someone and walked away.” Then, as per the police, he gave inconsistent accounts of what happened, even claiming to have murdered Hosford in “self-defense.” He failed to specify the threat.

Jackson Sagesse was charged with premeditated murder and attempted first-degree murder. He is being held at the Broward County Jail without bond.

Rosebrock, Hosford’s best friend, remembers the hairstylist fondly, calling her a “force to be reckoned with.” She also revealed the last message she got from Hosford.

“Her very last message to me was, ‘I just wanted to tell you that the sun is shining, the sky is blue, the water is turquoise, and that I love you much, and that you mean the world to me,’” Rosebrock recalled. “That was the very last thing she said,”