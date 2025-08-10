Florida Mother Allegedly Stomped Daughter To Death Over Spilled Cereal

A 32-year-old Florida mother, Naikishia Williams, could potentially face the death penalty after she allegedly stomped her 7-year-old daughter to death after the child spilled cereal.

As reported by Law & Crime, citing a probable cause arrest affidavit, Williams’ daughter, Nia, allegedly lived a tragic life in the hands of her mother. From the get-go, Nia was abandoned at the hospital by Williams, shortly after giving birth to her, as per the affidavit.

As a result, Nia was placed in the on-and-off care of Rebeeca Finley and Whytni Walker, her daughter. The affidavit alleged, however, that when Williams had custody of Nia, she became injured.

These injuries include a broken right femur, a head laceration, and a broken arm in 2021. In 2022, she suffered from boiling water burn marks, the affidavit detailed.

Eventually, Williams was reunited with Nia and her other three kids, who had been placed in Walker’s care. At the time, Williams had completed a parenting program. However, Finley alleged that Williams struggled with drug addiction, and she would be abusive to her children, most of all, Nia.

Throughout the 2024-2025 school year, detectives found that Nia had missed school approximately 50 times. She was last seen on April 25, three days before her death, according to the affidavit. At the time, she appeared to be “very sick” and vomited while complaining of stomach pains.

The girl couldn’t be treated at the nurse’s office, though, as Williams allegedly failed to sign a parental consent form. The affidavit further alleged that she didn’t answer phone calls, requesting her to pick Nia up.

Alleged Fatal Abuse

In an interview with investigators, one of Nia’s siblings described her health status at the time. She was very sick throughout the weekend, describing Nia’s vomit as “black in color” and her inability to eat due to her pain. The sibling alleged that the 7-year-old girl had gotten into trouble after spilling cereal days earlier.

Williams allegedly became so upset over the cereal that she forced Nia to lie on the ground and stomped her stomach multiple times. Then, detectives alleged that she forced Nia to clean the mess, kicking her again because “she wasn’t fast enough.”

Nia was then forced to “clean the toilet, shower, kitchen sink, and straighten up the coach,” the affidavit alleged.

On April 28, after Nia ate, she was found “barely breathing” by her sister, who said she had her “eyes open.” Authorities alleged, however, that Williams waited for four hours before calling 911.

Death, Charges

Naikishia Williams allegedly told paramedics that Nia might have overdosed on medicine. As a result, they gave her Narcan, but doctors later discovered she had no medication in her system. Furthermore, it was found that she had suffered a lacerated liver and was in renal failure.

Shockingly, the complaint added that her large intestines were detached from her body. Additionally, “half of her body’s blood supply” was located in her stomach.

Nia was pronounced dead around 11:15 p.m. on April 28, and her death was ruled a homicide.

Naikishia Williams was charged with first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse. Prosecutors have expressed their intent to seek the death penalty, calling Williams’ alleged crime “especially heinous, atrocious, or cruel.”

Walker and Finley were present in court during Williams’ indictment in June. As per WPTV, they mourn Nia’s death, and said that Williams caused her daughter’s death.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can reach the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233. You can also chat with a representative at thehotline.org​ or by texting “START” to 88788.