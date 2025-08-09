Maryland Man Convicted Of Killing Man On Bus Who Bumped Into Him And Refused To Apologize

A 62-year-old Maryland man, James Richburg, was convicted of the 2024 murder of 30-year-old William Womack. Richburg fatally shot Womack after the latter bumped into him and refused to apologize or say “excuse me.”

As reported by the Baltimore City State Attorney’s Office, Richburg was found guilty of second-degree murder, use of a firearm in a crime of violence, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

“This egregious act of violence is despicable and completely unacceptable and stands as a stark reminder that we must reject any form of brutality in Baltimore,” Baltimore City State Attorney Ivan J. Bates said. “I want to commend ASA Brent Weinberg for ensuring this offender is held accountable for the deplorable choices he made.”

Fatal Shooting

As reported by WBAL, the incident occurred on November 30, 2024. Prosecutors stated during Richburg’s trial that Womack is shown in MTA transit bus surveillance video bending down to get a bottle he had dropped. At that moment, Womack bumped into Richburg and didn’t apologize or say “excuse me” at the time.

Following the bumping, the two men began arguing. Richburg then left the bus and got back on, and at one point he told Womack, “I’m not going ot let you live,” according to charging documents.

The Baltimore Police Department reported at the time that Richburg proceeded to shoot Womack while on South Eutaw Street. Womack was transported to a local hospital after suffering gunshot wounds. He later succumbed to his injuries.

While riding an MTA bus, James Richburg was arrested on December 9, 2024, and was charged with first-degree murder at the time.

During his trial, Richburg’s defense claimed that the 62-year-old had acted in self-defense, believing he was in danger.

“Mr. Womack, he has committed a battery under the laws of the state of Maryland,” the defense argued, as per WBAL. “Mr. Richburg’s fight or flight instinct was already heightened because he was on the bus.”

However, Richburg had no weapon at the time of the incident.

James Richburg will be sentenced on November 15. He faces up to 75 years in prison.

“Our family got justice.” Womack’s mother, Tamika Johnson, said. “It has been long-anticipated. I’ve been going through up and down emotions. This is closure.”