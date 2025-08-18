Florida Mother Accused Of Packing Gun In Child’s Backpack To Return It To Their Father

A 39-year-old Florida mother, Sierra Bronner, is accused of placing a firearm on her young child’s backpack and sending him to school. As per the police, she intended to return the gun to the child’s father.

According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred on Wednesday, August 13. Just as the school day was starting, a Coppergate Elementary School student, Bronner’s child, discovered a gun inside their backpack.

The student, unnamed, told a teacher about the discovery, and school supervisors were made aware. The CCSO learned of the situation and responded to the school, with officials placing it into a “secure status.” As per the sheriff’s office, this allows teachers to continue their classes while no one is allowed to leave or enter school grounds.

The gun, meanwhile, was confiscated by authorities.

Firearm Return

The CCSO learned, through “investigative techniques and interviews,” that the child’s parents didn’t live together. Bronner allegedly packed the gun in the child’s backpack and told the minor to “return the firearm to their father before they left for school.”

As per the sheriff’s office, the child’s father drove him to school, and he was unaware that his child was carrying a gun in his backpack. Consequently, the firearm ended up at Coppergate Elementary School.

As a result, Sierra Bronner was arrested without incident. She was booked into Clay County Jail on charges of child neglect and giving a firearm to a minor. Additionally, the Florida Department of Children and Families was notified and responded.

Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook addressed the incident via a statement. She called the incident a product of a “poor decision” that could have potentially ended “in tragedy.”

“It’s crucial that parents know what their children are bringing to school before they leave home,” Sheriff Cook said. “Look in their backpacks, ask questions and have conversations on what’s appropriate to bring to school.”

“In this specific case, this was a poor decision and could’ve ended in tragedy. I’m grateful for our partnership with Clay County District Schools and applaud our school resource deputies and detectives for their work to keep our students safe.”