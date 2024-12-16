Three Dead, Including Gunman, During Wisconsin School Shooting

Three people, including the juvenile gunman, have died following a shooting that took place at a private Christian school in Madison, Wisconsin, on Monday, Dec. 16.

Police previously reported a higher death toll but later revised the information.

According to ABC News, the deadly incident occurred at the Abundant Life Christian School, a K-12 education institution, just before 11 a.m. local time.

Five other people were hurt in the school shooting. The suspected shooter was believed to be a student at the school.

Following the shooting, Abundant Life Christian School officials took to Facebook and asked for prayers.

“Prayers Requested! Today, we had an active shooter incident at ALCS,” the post reads. “We are in the midst of following up. We will share information as we are able. Please pray for our Challenger Family.”

Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes declined to release more information about the incident, citing that the department needs to contact the victims’ families first.

“I’m not going to give any information about who the victims are, whether they’re students, staff or parents,” Barnes stated, per CNN. “Because we need to make sure that we can notify people.”

Barnes further stated that officers located the juvenile shooter inside the building.

“This is an ever-evolving situation,” Barnes said. “So there’s a lot of work that has to be done, and we’re committed to doing that work. We just ask for your patience.”

Barnes did confirm that there were no other threats to schools in Madison, Wisconsin.

Officers are still clearing the school and surrounding areas. Barnes noted law enforcement is “making certain that there [are] no other threats to this community, which we believe there are none.”

The Madison Police chief did point out that other schools within the school district are on lockdown following the school shooting.

“But there is no threat to MMSD schools at this time,” Barnes reassured.

Medics Were Training Nearby When Wisconsin School Shooting Occurred

CNN further reported that a group of medics with the Madison, Wisconsin, Police Department were conducting training near the school before the shooting took place.

“They left the training center immediately and came down here,” Barnes confirmed. “And doing in real time what they were actually practicing for.”

Barnes revealed the training center is about three miles from the Abundant Life Christian School. He noted that at least seven people were hospitalized after first responders gave them “life-saving measures” at the scene.

“That’s why training is so important and making sure that we can provide the best possible training,” Barnes said. “And the best possible response for our community members.”

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden was briefed on the situation, a White House spokesperson revealed.

“The President has been briefed on the school shooting in Madison, Wisconsin,” senior deputy press secretary Emilie Simons stated. “Senior White House officials are in touch with local counterparts in Madison to provide support as needed.”