Florida Man Attacked By Bison In Yellowstone National Park

A 47-year-old Florida man was gored by a bison at Yellowstone National Park, sustaining minor injuries that required treatment. Reportedly, the man approached the bison too closely when the attack occurred, marking the first bison attack in 2025.

According to the National Park Service (NPS), the incident took place on Sunday, May 4, at around 3:15 p.m. in the Lake Village area of the park. Reportedly, the man had approached the bison and was too close to it. This prompted the bison to attack the man, goring him with its horns. The man, who remains unidentified, suffered minor injuries and received treatment my emergency medical personnel.

No further details have been revealed at the moment, with the attack currently being investigated.

Past Bison Incidents

Reportedly, this is the first bison attack reported in 2025. In 2024, two notorious incidents relating to bison took place at Yellowstone National Park.

Back on April 21, 2024, a 40-year-old Idaho man, Clarence Yoder, was attacked by a bison after approaching it too closely. Allegedly, Yoder had been harassing the bison, even going to the extent of kicking it in the leg.

While he suffered minor injuries, authorities arrested and charged him with being under the influence of alcohol, disorderly conduct, approaching wildlife, and disturbing wildlife. Yoder pleaded not guilty to his charges.

Months later, on June 1, 2024, an 83-year-old South Carolina woman was gored by a bison. The animal managed to lift the elderly woman a foot off the ground. She suffered serious injuries and was transported to a local clinic. The woman was then airlifted to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

Safety Tips

The National Park Service advises its visitors to keep their distance from all animals, including bison.

“Bison will defend their space when threatened and have injured more people in Yellowstone than any other animal,” the NPS wrote. “They are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans.”

Safety tips shared by the NPS include never approaching wildlife, staying on boardwalks and trails in thermal areas, never feeding wildlife, and never parking on the road or blocking traffic. Staying more than 25 yards away from animals like bison is essential to ensure one’s safety.