Influencer Shot Dead By Faux Deliveryman Days After TikTok Livestream Killing

A 22-year-old Colombian influencer, Maria Jose Estupinan, was killed by a suspect disguised as a deliveryman. Authorities believe that Estupinan’s ex-partner could be the one responsible. Estupinan was shot dead only two days after Valeria Marquez, a popular Mexican TikToker, was killed while livestreaming.

As reported by CNN, the incident took place on May 15 in Cucuta, Colombia. Estupinan, a university student, was shot dead by an unidentified individual who posed as a deliveryman.

Video footage obtained by local outlet Noticias Caracol shows the suspect fleeing the scene. Estupinan, who was shot multiple times, cries in pain, eventually succumbing to her injuries.

Leonardo Capacho, a colonel with the Cucuta Metropolitan Police, said that the incident is currently being investigated.

“The Judicial Police has already begun carrying out the necessary activities to identify and determine the whereabouts of the person who shot this young woman,” Capacho said.

Capacho added that Estupìnan’s death could be a potential femicide.

“It could be an alleged femicide,” Capacho added. “She filed several complaints for domestic violence in previous years, but that is a matter of investigation,”.

Domestic Violence

According to Noticias Caracol, Maria Jose Estupinan was to be given a 30 million Colombian pesos reward (which equates to around 7,200 dollars) after winning a domestic violence case against her former partner. The win happened a day before she was tragically killed.

Alejandra Vera, Corporación Mujer Denuncia y Muévete Director (Women Report and Move in English), told the local outlet that Estupinan’s partner “was stalking her, assaulting her, and she reported it to the authorities.”

“With the complaint, she activated the protocol, requested assistance, requested full protection and security, and, above all, that she be able to live a life free from violence,” Vera continued. “The Colombian state has failed this young woman.”

Similar Incident

Two days before Estupinan was shot dead, a Mexican TikToker was allegedly murdered by hitmen while livestreaming on the platform. Valeria Marquez was at her beauty salon in Jalisco at the time.

As per PEOPLE, Marquez appears to have been lured to her salon after a delivery driver told her she had a gift for her. Upon arrival, Marquz began her live stream and said, “Maybe they were going to kill me. Were they going to come and take me away, or what?”

Moments later, she was shot dead by the suspects.