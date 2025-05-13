bindi-irwin-breaks-silence-on-hospitalization

Days after she was noticeably absent from the annual Steve Irwin Gala, Bindi Irwin spoke out about her recent hospitalization.

In a post on Instagram, Bindi was seen still in the hospital as she opened up about her appendix rupturing.

“I am so thankful that I got the help I needed from Dr. Seckin and Dr. Chu at Lenox Hill Hospital,” Steve Irwin’s daughter shared. “After many months of a grumbly appendix, I finally had to seek help the day of our Steve Irwin Gala.”

Bindi further explained that after speaking with Dr. Seckin, she agreed that if she could fly to New York, he could also check for endometriosis again. She fought against endometriosis two years ago.

“Surgery was a success. My appendix was removed, along with another 14 lesions (after having 37 endometriosis lesions and a cyst removed two years ago),” she explained. “I also had a repair to a large hernia I acquired through childbirth four years ago. Thankfully, I am on the road to recovery.”

Bindi went on to thank those who have continued to support her throughout the medical emergency. “I appreciate all the kind messages I’ve received, and the support for our Gala in Las Vegas.”

She then praised her little brother, Robert, for hosting the gala. “Credit to Robert for hosting the evening, he did such an incredible job raising funds and awareness for Wildlife Warriors. And thanks to my family for always being there for me.”

She further thanked her mother, adding, “Thank you to Mum for being there with me every step of the way. And rest assured, I’ll see you at the next Steve Irwin Gala in Brisbane this November. One day at a time. Time to heal now. Sending my love to you all.”

Bindi Irwin’s Brother Shared Details About Her Hospitalization At the Gala

While speaking to People about Bindi and her hospitalization, Robert Irwin stated, “She’s going to be OK, but surgery – out of all the things we were ready for, that was not one of them.”

He also shared, “She’s just come out the other side of endometriosis, and now the appendix goes. Health is so important – it really is.”

Robert also pointed out that his older sister has become an “incredible advocate” for women’s health. “I think it’s really important to prioritize getting help,” he explained.

He then said Bindi initially made the trip to Las Vegas before being hospitalized.

“She came to Las Vegas and was ready to come to the gala, put on a brave face in a lot of discomfort and a lot of paint,” Robert noted. “And said, ‘Nope, I’m just going to tough it out, I’m going to go for it.’”

However, Robert revealed that Binid’s plans quickly changed. “But the surgeon said, ‘No, your appendix is going. That thing’s gotta come out,’” he added. “Health has to come first.”







