16-Year-Old New York Girl Refused Drunk Man’s Advances. Then, He Fatally Ran Her Over: DA

A New York man, 38-year-old Edwin Cruz Gomez, allegedly ran over a 16-year-old girl while drunk, killing her. He is accused of fatally striking her after the teen refused his sexual advances.

According to a release issued by Queens County District Attorney Melinda Katz, the incident occurred on September 13. At around 4:10 a.m., 16-year-old Jhoanny Alvarez, her mother, stepfather, and boyfriend were walking on Roosevelt Avenue.

At one point, they came across Gomez, who was outside the Prima Donna Restaurant alongside other men, the release said. Gomez allegedly harassed Jhoanny and her mother, offering to pay them money in exchange for sexual acts.

A dispute between the Gomez and the victim’s stepfather and boyfriend broke out, escalating to a physical confrontation. However, bystanders intervened and separated the men, putting an end to the fight.

After the parties separated, Jhoanny and her family began to walk away from the restaurant. However, Gomez allegedly entered his Chevrolet Suburban and drove it directly at the foursome. Then, the release alleged that he struck the 16-year-old, her mother, and her stepfather, pinning down Johanny against a pole.

The 38-year-old man allegedly fled the scene in his vehicle until he hit an unoccupied van, deciding to then flee on foot.

EMS personnel responded to the scene and pronounced Jhoanny Alvarez dead. Her mother was hospitalized after sustaining leg injuries.

Man Arrested, Mom Grieving

In a shocking turn of events, Gomez allegedly approached officers and stated that he had been assaulted. Then, he directed them to the collision scene, where officers measured his blood alcohol content at .136 percent, the release said. The legal limit is .08.

Edwin Cruz Gomez was arrested. On September 15, he was arraigned on charges of second-degree murder, three counts of second-degree attempted murder, two counts of second-degree assault, second-degree vehicular manslaughter, and DUI offenses.

If Gomez is convicted of his charges, he faces a sentence of 25 years to life in prison. His next court appearance is scheduled for September 19.

Meanwhile, Johanny’s mother, Delgado Odraccir, had to go to the morgue to identify her daughter’s remains, CBS News New York reported.

“She was a very happy girl. Everyone adored her for how humble and simple she was,” the grieving mother said. “We just want justice for my daughter. Please – that man has to pay for taking my daughter away from me – that man has to pay.”