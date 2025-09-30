Florida Man Allegedly Killed, Cooked, And Ate Pet Peacocks After Neighbor Fed Them

In a bizarre and disturbing incident, a 61-year-old Florida man, Craig Vogt, is accused of killing, cooking, and eating his pet peacocks. Allegedly, the man carried out the shocking crime after he found his neighbor feeding the birds.

According to a Pasco County Sheriff’s Office affidavit obtained by the New York Post, Vogt was arrested on Tuesday, September 23. His neighbor had discovered a letter allegedly written by him. The 61-year-old told her he had killed and eaten his peacocks because “she continued feeding them,” police said.

The document gruesomely detailed that Vogt killed two of his pet birds by cutting their necks. Then, he allegedly proceeded to cook the exotic animals in a frying pan.

To somewhat explain the bizarre alleged instance of animal cruelty, the affidavit details that Vogt wanted to “prove a point that he will continue to kill his pet peacocks if she continues to feed them.”

Reportedly, this was not the first time Vogt and his neighbor had argued about the birds. However, no such extreme measures were taken before, leaving the neighbor shocked by Vogt’s alleged actions.

Furthermore, Vogt allegedly told police, as he was heading to jail, that he planned to kill the rest of his peacocks after being released. He intended to do so to “prevent anyone from taking custody of them,” police said.

As a result, Craig Vogt was charged with third-degree aggravated animal cruelty, a felony charge. Additionally, Pasco County records show that he has been charged previously with a multitude of counts. His alleged crimes include aggravated assault, public intoxication, and traffic charges.

Vogt faces up to 5 years in prison and a potential fine of up to $10,000, lawyers said.

Animal Cruelty

This incident comes months after Edwin Sanabia, a New Jersey man, allegedly captured, tortured, and killed multiple stray cats in Atlantic City.

According to a release issued by the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, the 26-year-old man used food to lure stray cats. Then, he allegedly subjected the cats to cruel punishments, beating, torturing, and eventually killing them. He is then accused of disposing of their bodies in a nearby dumpster.

Sanabia was charged with 13 counts of animal cruelty on July 8.