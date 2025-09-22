Animal Handler Linked To ‘Tiger King’ Star Joe Exotic Mauled To Death By Tiger

An animal handler who worked with the Tiger King star Joe Exotic was killed by a tiger. According to a Facebook statement from Growler Pines Tiger Preserve, Ryan Easley passed away on September 20.

One of the tigers under Easley’s care at this Oklahoma preserve mauled him to death. KXII reported that Choctaw County Sheriff Terry Park confirmed Easley was doing an act with the tiger when it suddenly attacked.

By the time deputies arrived on scene, Easley had stopped breathing. Since this tragic death, the preserve has canceled all tours and encounters until further notice.

“Ryan was a passionate advocate for wildlife conservation,” wrote the statement. “His love for animals, especially Big Cats, was evident in every aspect of his life.”

It also acknowledged Easley’s passion and “unwavering commitment” to the wildlife of the preserve.

“This tragedy is a painful reminder of both the beauty and unpredictability of the natural world,” it added. “Ryan understood those risks- not out of recklessness but out of love.”

PETA Accuses Animal Handler Of Animal Cruelty

In a statement from PETA, the animal rights organization accused Easley of animal cruelty. “Easley had acquired tigers from Joe Exotic and fellow Tiger King villain Bhagavan “Doc” Antle for his business, ShowMe Tigers,” said PETA.

PETA claimed that Easley “hauled them [tigers] around the country, forced them to perform in cruel circuses—including Shrine and Carden Circuses—and kept them trapped in cages for hours when they weren’t performing.”

On top of that, it pointed out a time in 2017 when Easley allegedly “violently” whipped tigers during a training session. PETA alleged that the late animal handler struck one tiger 31 times.

“When Joe Exotic was operating his Oklahoma roadside zoo, G.W. Exotic Animal Park, Easley boarded his tigers in cramped cages at the roadside zoo during the winter,” it added.

Joe Exotic, real name Joe Maldonado, rose to stardom after Netflix released its Tiger King documentary in 2020. This dove into the bizarre world, both known and hidden, of Joe’s tiger zoo.

In response to the tragic death, Joe gave his condolences to Easley’s family. “Prayers go out to his family,” said Joe. “Ryan took great care of his animals! He loved everyone of those tigers and was an advocate for tigers as well as elephants.”