Florida Influencer Arrested Following Alleged Hit-And-Run That Killed 1 And Injured 3

A 25-year-old Florida influencer, Beverly Yvonne Slaughter, is accused of crashing her car into a vehicle carrying four people. One person was killed and the three others were injured. Allegedly, Slaughter left the scene on foot, saying that “her boyfriend told her to run away.”

According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by Law & Crime, the incident occurred at around 1 a.m. on April 29. At the intersection of West Sunrise Boulevard and NW 24th Avenue in Fort Lauderdale, Slaughter was allegedly speeding in her black 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class.

The victims’ vehicle, a blue 2021 Nissan Altima, enters the intersection at the same time as Slaughter. Authorities obtained video surveillance footage from a nearby McDonald’s, which allegedly shows the front of Slaughter’s vehicle colliding into the right side of the Nissan.

After both vehicles came to a rest, Slaughter allegedly exited her Mercedes-Benz’s driver’s door and fled from the crash scene on foot.

A Fort Lauderdale Police Department officer, as per the affidavit, then pursued the woman. She was later seen “walking extremely discreet” between a “bushy fence line” and a concrete wall at the McDonald’s parking lot.

After the officers located Slaughter, she allegedly told the officer that “her boyfriend told her to run away.”

Fatal Victim

Slaughter and the four victims were transported to the Broward Health Medical Center. One of the victims, identified as Armani Kimble, as per NBC Miami, was taken off life support on May 2.

A bond motion filed by prosecutors revealed that, at the time of the incident, Slaughter’s license was suspended. Furthermore, her licence had been suspended since 2021. Additionally, records show Slaughter was previously convicted of many charges. These include driving without a license, driving with a suspended license, and a DUI.

According to NBC Miami, Judge Ernest Kollra ordered pre-trial detention for Beverly Yvonne Slaughter. She faces 14 charges, which include vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of a crash involving death, and driving while license suspended causing death, among others.

While in court on Friday, August 1, Armani Kimble’s aunt shared the family’s suffering following the crash.

“We’re definitely devastated by this reckless behavior of Mrs. Slaughter,” Arlene Monica Jackson Moore said. “Armani was only 23 years old. She had dreams and plans and a heart that gave endlessly.”