Ronald McDonald Statue Stolen From McDonald’s In Broad Daylight

In what many consider to be a silly crime, several suspects are currently on the run after stealing, of all things, a Ronald McDonald statue from a Pennsylvania McDonald’s. Police described it as a “McNapping” and a “McFelony.”

According to the Nesquehoning Police Department (NPD), the incident occurred in broad daylight on Sunday, July 6. Colorfully and playfully, the police department talked about and shared photos of some unidentified individuals stealing Ronald McDonald himself.

“We’re not clowning around. This was a full-blown McNapping,” the NPD said. “Ronald was last seen smiling, as usual, unaware of the betrayal. Witnesses say he didn’t even put up a fight.”

Armed with courage, the NPD even dared to address the criminals themselves, who are enjoying the company of an otherwise rare statue, who certainly wasn’t amused to be taken away in such a way.

“To the suspects: We get it — times are tough, and therapy is expensive,” the NPD said. “But kidnapping a plastic icon of joy? That’s a McFelony.”

Reacting To The ‘Kidnapping’

Given the lighthearted way in which the NPD reported on the “kidnapping,” many users reacted in manners that seem “appropriate.”

“Whoever wrote this post, wins the internet for today. Hopefully Ronald is found and returned,” one user wrote.

Others took things even further, even offering themselves to search for the McDonald’s mascot.

“There should be a reward to find these people and Ronald. My fellow townspeople…..we ride at dawn,” one user wrote.

“This was clearly a distraction for a much larger mcheist. I’m sure orchestrated by the Hamburgler! He really sent in his “A” crew,” another user commented.

Others, in a much more direct way, ridiculed the criminals for what they believed was a crime worthy of a clown.

“I guess they needed another clown for their circus,” one user said, while another commented, “Which one is the clown?”

Should anyone see Ronald McDonald at a party, inside a car, or at someone’s yard, the NPD has asked the community to contact them at 570-669-9111.

“In all seriousness, we are looking to identify these individuals,” the NPD, while breaking character, said. “Please contact the Nesquehoning Police Department if you have any information. Thank you.”