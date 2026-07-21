Florida Georgia Line Officially Reuniting for New Tour

Florida Georgia Line bandmates Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley are officially reuniting for a new tour four years after the group broke up.

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During a recent interview, Hubbard teased the upcoming tour.

“I would say we got something in the works for next year,” Hubbard said. “We’re excited. BK and I have been hanging out, having a good time, and you know, kind of itching to get back on stage.”

He then noted, “So we’ll probably put some shows together next year, and that’s about as much as we’ve planned at this point. But we’re both excited; it’s gonna be a fun year next year.”

Hubbard also pointed out that seeing the online reaction to his and Kelley’s reunion at CMA Fest 2026 earlier this year made him emotional.

“Yeah, it was cool, it was a great moment,” he said about the reunion. “It was kind of that moment where it felt like everyone around us and the fans and everyone online got to experience the power and the healing that BK and I have been getting to experience for the last year or so. Yeah, it was cool.”

Hubbard and Kelley took an indefinite hiatus in February 2022 before officially breaking up six months later. They continued their music careers as solo acts. During a 2025 interview, Kelley revealed that he and Hubbard hadn’t spoken a lot since the 2022 band breakup.

Hubbard and Kelley Surprised Fans With CMA Fest Performance

While on stage at CMA Fest 2026, Hubbard and Kelley performed Jason Aldean’s 2018 song “You Make It Easy,” which they co-wrote with Morgan Wallen and Jordan Schmidt.

“Man, it feels good to be here tonight,” Hubbard declared on stage at the time. “It feels good to be here with my brother.”

Aldean, who was on stage with the duo, also said, “This is crazy… this is wild. I feel like this is every songwriter that’s ever written on my records! I had no idea about tonight — I thought I was coming to play one song, hang out for a minute, and go home. Thank you so much for being here. All the writers here tonight are why I have a career, so thank you so much.”





