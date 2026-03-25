Florida Georgia Line Just Reunited

Nearly four years after their band’s break-up, Florida Georgia Line singers Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley have finally reunited.

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Hubbard and Kelley performed together at the BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville’s annual Country Radio Seminar (CRS) bash in Nashville earlier this month. The event ended up being a surprise for fellow country singer Jason Aldean to honor his 31 career No. 1s.

The duo’s song of choice was Aldean’s 2018 song “You Make It Easy,” which they co-wrote with Morgan Wallen and Jordan Schmidt.

“Man, it feels good to be here tonight,” Hubbard said on stage. “It feels good to be here with my brother.”

Speaking about the surprise, Aldean declared to the crowd, “This is crazy… this is wild. I feel like this is every songwriter that’s ever written on my records! I had no idea about tonight — I thought I was coming to play one song, hang out for a minute, and go home. Thank you so much for being here. All the writers here tonight are why I have a career, so thank you so much.”

Hubbard and Kelley shocked fans by taking an indefinite hiatus in February 2022 before officially breaking up six months later. They have since continued their music careers as solo acts.

Hubbard and Kelley first became a musical force with the release of their 2012 hit “Cruise.” They then continued to release other music chart successes, including “H.O.L.Y.” and “Meant to Be.”

The Florida Georgia Line Singers Didn’t Speak A Lot For Years Following the Band’s Break-Up

During his 2025 appearance on the Human School Podcast, Kelley revealed that he and Hubbard hadn’t spoken a lot since the 2022 band breakup.

“I hadn’t spoken to BK a lot in the last couple of years, but we’re going on a hike next week,” Hubbard shared. “So the way I see it is, I have a desire for that friendship.”

He then stated, “I miss the guy I was partners with for 10 years. I miss my old roommate, my best man at my wedding, and if nothing else, we should have a relationship.”

“It doesn’t have to be what it was, and it doesn’t have to equal FGL doing anything,” Kelley continued. “But we need to repair… and spend some time together face-to-face. And just walk and talk and hang, and go fishing or get a guitar out.”

Kelley shared that they were excited to hang out with Hubbard once again, noting, “Enough time has gone by.”

Following Kelley’s podcast interview, Kelley stated that there hadn’t been a “real repair” done. He pointed out that he and his former bandmate are in “way different places in life” and they may never go back to the way they were.

“What I’m hungry for is… Let me get my friend back,” Hubbard said. “It’s like, dude, we had so many amazing years of blessings, and doing the craziest things that our wildest dreams couldn’t have imagined, we should be doing life together in some capacity still.”

Hubbard then added that both he and Kelly are “making an effort” to rebuild their friendship.