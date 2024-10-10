A Jetstar flight traveling from Adelaide to Bali was forced to turn around due to broken toilets.

The New York Post reported that the flight left Adelaide around 7 a.m. and was on its way towards Denpasar when required to turn back. According to FlightAware, the plane took off at 7:14 a.m. and returned to the departure gate around 9:52 a.m.

A traveler on board the flight posted to a Bali traveler’s Facebook group, “Yep, we’re on board. Had to turn back as the toilets decided not to work. Just swapped planes and about to leave for 2nd time.”

Flight Forced to Turn Around an Hour Into Journey for Disgusting Reason

A Jetstar spokesperson told Daily Mail Australia, “The onboard toilets stopped flushing.” He continued with, “As the issue couldn’t be fixed en route, the flight returned to Adelaide, where our engineers could address the issue.”

Since the plane needed to be looked at by engineers, passengers were then transferred to a new flight, which was scheduled to take off around 11 a.m. local time.

Unsurprisingly, this isn’t the first time a toilet-related mishap has happened on a flight. In March, a United Airlines flight was reportedly forced to turn around due to a broken toilet.

The flight had departed from Frankfurt, Germany, and was traveling towards the United States when a toilet began to overflow. Apparently, contents of waste began to spill into the cabin, eventually causing the plane to turn back to Germany. Gross!