flight-attendant-fired-after-twerking-on-the-job

An Alaska Airlines flight attendant’s career took a nosedive after her celebratory twerk session in uniform onboard went viral.

Videos by Suggest

Crewmember Nelle Diala gained viral attention after filming grinding her rump in a TikTok video aboard the plane during a two-hour wait for the captain’s arrival, according to A View From the Wing.

“Ghetto bih till i D-I-E, don’t let the uniform fool you,” Diala eloquently captioned the video clip.

The rookie flight attendant was reportedly celebrating the completion of her probationary period with a triumphant victory dance. However, her excitement was short-lived, as Alaska Airlines abruptly ended her employment just six months into her contract.

Diala seems to feel like getting fired over a celebratory dance is an example of PC culture run amok.

“Can’t even be yourself anymore, without the world being so sensitive,” she bemoaned in a follow-up post. “What’s wrong with a little twerk before work, people act like they never did that before.”

Indeed, many hard-working Americans have fond memories of twerking before their shifts begin and posting it on social media. It’s simply the way things are done.

The Twerking Flight Attendant Kicked Off a GoFundMe to Jumpstart Her Lingerie and Dessert Businesses

Of course, Diala kicked off a GoFundMe entitled “Support for a Wrongfully Fired Flight Attendant” to jumpstart her lingerie and dessert businesses.

“I never thought a single moment would cost me everything,” she wrote on the fundraiser page. “Losing my job was devastating.”

As of this writing, the campaign has raised just over $250 of a $12,000 goal.

“Please stop filming everything and posting everything. That’s what got you in trouble— and produced evidence—not your dancing,” $20 donator Karin Miller commented.

Meanwhile, the clip also hit big on Instagram, where the comments are mixed on the attendant’s caught-on-tape twerk session.

“Oh noooo… I would hate to be on a plane where the flight attendants are fun and silly. That would be so awful,” one onlooker sarcastically deadpanned.

“She’s not disrupting service and literally no one is on the aircraft. Why fire her?” a second Instagram denizen added.

However, other users seemed to feel shaking your rump while in uniform and sharing it publicly might have been something of a mistake.

“Flight attendant rules are, while wearing your uniform you are representing the company,” one pearl-clutching armchair expert insisted. “I don’t think she should be fired but I’m sure her inflight manager had a talk with her.”