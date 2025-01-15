plane-passenger-dies-during-flight-from-paris-to-boston

A plane passenger died during a flight from Paris to Boston.

According to NBC Boston, the tragic incident happened on Tuesday, Jan. 14, while onboard Air France flight AF334 from Paris Charles de Gaulle to Boston’s Logan International Airport. The flight landed about 5 p.m., notably 16 minutes later than expected.

The media outlet reported that first responders were seen by an Air France plane upon its arrival at Boston Logan International Airport.

The airline company confirmed that the passenger had “taken ill” mid-flight.

“Despite the assistance of a doctor on board, the customer couldn’t be rescued,” Air France said.

Air France did not provide any further details, including details about the plane passenger, about the incident but confirmed that its flight crew members are “regularly trained” to handle “these kinds” of situations.

“Air France regrets this sad event and expresses its sincere condolences,” the airline added.

The Massachusettes State Police told USA Today they are still investigating, calling the incident “an unattended death.”

Air France Was Previously Forced to Suspend Flights Over Red Sea Over ‘Luminous Object’

The tragic death of the plane passenger came just a couple of months after Air France was forced to suspend flights over the Red Sea after crew members spotted a “luminous object” in the sky around Sudan.

The airline told AeroTime that the suspension of the flights was a “precautionary measure.”

“This decision follows a crew’s observation of a luminous object at high altitude in the Sudan area,” Air France explained.

Following the suspension, Air France was forced to alter itineraries for some flights.

“Air France reminds that the safety of its customers and crews is its absolute imperative,” the airline’s spokesperson added. “The company is constantly monitoring developments in the geopolitical situation of the territories served and overflown by its aircraft, to ensure the highest level of flight safety and security.”







