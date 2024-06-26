FKA Twigs Slams Shia Labeouf for Requesting Her ‘Highly Private Information’ Before Trial

Just a few months before she goes to court for her lawsuit against Shia LaBeouf, FKA Twigs slams the former Transformers star for requesting her “highly private information.”

According to PEOPLE, the British singer, whose real name is Tahliah Debrett Barnett, previously dated LaBeouf from mid-2018 to mid-2019 after meeting on the set of their film Honey Boy. In Dec. 2020, she filed a lawsuit accusing him of sexual and physical abuse.

In court documents dated Monday, June 24, FKA Twigs alleged that Shia LaBeouf’s attorneys are “improperly seeking” her private financial and medical information. She states the information “has no bearing on the issues in this case.”

Her legal team also stated she has submitted to a psychotherapy exam and produced more than 1,300 pages of documents for her trial with LaBeouf.

FKA Twigs’ attorneys then claimed LaBeouf’s team is seeking “the entirety” of her medical history. This is “going well beyond the injuries that are actually at issue” in the case. They’re doing this without explaining why her “medical history, unrelated to her emotional distress or the condition transmitted to her by” LaBeouf, is necessary.

“Furthermore, the requests are overbroad and burdensome,” Twigs’ attorney stated. “As such, Defendant is not entitled to this highly private information.”

Twigs’ lawsuit against LaBeouf is scheduled to go to trial on Oct. 14.

FKA Twigs Once Stated Her Relationship With Shia LaBeouf Was ‘The Worst Thing’ She’s Ever Been Through

One month after filing a lawsuit against Shia LaBeouf, FKA Twigs admitted to The New York Times that her relationship with the actor was the worst thing she had ever been through. She further claimed in the interview that LaBeouf had knowingly given her a sexually transmitted disease.

LaBeouf also spoke out about the lawsuit. He told The New York Times Times he didn’t have any excuses for his alcoholism or aggression. He did have excuses for his “rationalization.”

“I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years,” he told the media outlet. “I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say.”

In a separate email, LaBeouf claimed “many” of the allegations were not true. However, he admitted he owed FKA Twigs and other women “the opportunity to air their statements publicly and accept accountability for those things” he has done.