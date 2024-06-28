first-report-on-deadly-auburn-plane-crash-released

A deadly plane crash occurred in Auburn, Washington earlier this month, killing the pilot. On Wednesday, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) released a preliminary report regarding the incident.

According to King 5, “an experimental amateur-built Vans RV12 airplane took off from the Auburn Municipal Airport around 20 minutes before the crash for what was described as a ‘pleasure flight,'” as reported by the NTSB.

The NTSB report stated that the pilot, 43-year-old Jesse Dean Norling, identified a “control failure.”

“Pan Pan RV412JN, I just had a control failure, I’m inbound for 35, without any controls,” Norling said.

The NTSB report noted the plane turned around shortly after takeoff to head back toward the airport, where Norling intended to land. Unfortunately, he overflew the runway and crashed into the roof of a warehouse — located at 425 C Street NW. Thankfully, no one was injured in the building. However, Norling did not survive.

On Monday, the plane’s manufacturer, Van’s Aircraft, issued a service warning specifically about the assembly and control stick connectors.

The bulletin read, “Out of an abundance of caution, this service bulletin requires an inspection of the F-1264 Control Stick Pushrod Assembly, the correct installation of jam nuts, and proper orientation of rod end fittings.”

According to King 5, “During its full investigation, the NTSB will gather information about the pilot, the airplane and the operating environment. It will look at flight track data, air traffic control recordings, maintenance records, weather forecasts and the pilot’s license and flight experience, among other things.”

