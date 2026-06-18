fired-fox-anchor-files-discrimination-lawsuit

Former Fox 2 Detroit anchor Taryn Asher has filed a discrimination lawsuit against the network more than six months after her firing.

Videos by Suggest

According to Deadline Detroit, Asher accused the network of “discriminatory conduct and disparate treatment based on her sex” during her employment.

“If Asher had not been female, she would not have been treated in the same discriminatory manner,” the lawsuit alleges.

The lawsuit lists Los Angeles-based Fox Television Stations, LLC, and New World Communications of Detroit d/b/a WJBK-TV as the defendants. Ashe is also asking for unspecified monetary damages or loss of income, mental anguish, and damage to her professional reputation.

Asher first joined the station as co-anchor alongside Roop Raj in 2022. She claimed that things changed at the station when Paul McGonagle was appointed the general manager in July 2025.

“Asher noticed an alarming pattern of female employees in leadership positions being terminated and replaced by men,” the lawsuit claimed. “And, further, noticed that Fox treated Asher’s male counterpart and co-anchor, Roop Raj, more favorably than her by, among other things, providing Mr. Raj with more guest interview segment opportunities on the evening news than Asher.”

Asher Felt Left Out of Important Situations At the Station

Asher stated in the lawsuit that she had spoken to McGonagle about having equal treatment with Raj.

During the meeting, McGonagle allegedly mentioned the possibility of relaunching the station’s Let It Rip, with her to host.

However, things regressed at the station for Asher. Although she and Raj had divided up the task of contacting potential guests for election coverage, Raj decided to reach out to all contacts.

“Thereafter, Mr. Raj and other Fox employees repeatedly excluded Asher from relevant communications regarding guest interviews and scheduling,” the lawsuit pointed out.

Asher eventually texted Raj in frustration over the treatment. He didn’t necessarily offer support, just stating he understood what she was going through.

She went on to email McGonagle, who had told her Let It Rip was placed on hold. And she would have to stick with a schedule that the station had provided her.

Asher complained to the management, but received no resolution. She reached out to Raj, who contacted human resources, accusing her of being “jealous.”

The anchor was placed on leave on November 5 for alleged complaints of “egregious behavior.” She was fired later that month.