Fire Destroys 2 Family Homes Right Before the Holidays: ‘Lost Everything’

Two Massachusetts families have “lost everything” just before the holidays after a devastating fire blazed through their neighborhood.

Videos by Suggest

On Monday, the Oakham Fire Department shared a release about the house fire in Spencer, Massachusetts.

“Last night Oakham Fire along with multiple mutual aid departments responded to Spencer for this multi-alarm fire,” the post read. “Oakham Engine 2 fed the first due engines with the help of numerous tankers. While the driver of the engine supplied water the Oakham crew from Engine 2 fought icy conditions, exploding fireworks and venting propane tanks working along side Rutland members in one of the exposure buildings.”

A house fire in Spencer, Massachusetts destroys two homes. (photo: Oakham Fire Department)

Social media video captured fireworks going off as the blazes raged. CBS News reports that the flames were fed by propane tanks in the homes’ basements. A third house also sustained damage.

“The main home was gone when we pulled up and tried to save the other two,” Spencer Fire and Emergency Services shared in their post about the devastating blaze.

A neighbor told WBZ-TV that he heard explosions and felt his house shake.

Luckily, both homes were unoccupied at the time of the blaze, and no injuries were reported.

However, Spencer Fire Chief Robert Parsons told CBS News that two firefighters fell through the ice while retrieving water from a nearby pond because there are no hydrants in the area. They were not injured.

Assistance came from firefighters from nearby counties, including Leicester, Sturbridge, Brookfield and Rutland. The Massachusetts Department of Fire Services was also on hand to assist, as temperatures were well below freezing.

The origin of the fire remains unknown.